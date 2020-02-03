Barcelona declined offer to recruit veteran Spanish striker

Luis Suarez during the match between FC Barcelona and Real Club Celta de Vigo, played at Camp Nou Stadium, corresponding to week 13 of La Liga Santander, on November 09, 2019, in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (Photo by Joan Valls / Urbanandsport / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tottenham begins to unite under Jose Mourinho by Rucker Haringey

Barcelona was not going to be satisfied with the second best in January…

January was one and only one month for Barcelona; strikers. Given the long suspension of Luis Suarez, many demanded that the club call on a high-level striker who could replace him and that was the intention. Barcelona was linked to people like Edinson Cavani and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but in the end, no movement materialized.

According to an AS report, Barça was offered the possibility of signing Fernando Llorente of Napoli. The 34-year-old has a lot of experience in Spain because it was there that he grew up and spent most of his first years playing football.

In fact, a large majority of his time as a striker was spent with Athletic Bilbao before moving to Juventus in 2013. Since then, he spent a season in Seville before qualifying for the Premier League.

That said, a positive benefit to signing Llorente would have been her immense experience, all over the world. Playing in several different leagues, he certainly perfected his art as a goal scorer so that he could easily close the gap at Camp Nou.

However, Quique Setien and company felt that it was not suitable for the position, so they resisted the other candidates. It was probably due to his age and he was not entirely suitable at the time when he entered the last stages of his career. Anyway, it was a chance that Barca could live to regret if it fails to find the targets for the rest of the season.

In the future, Antoine Griezmann or Lionel Messi could easily play the role that Suarez occupies and that will involve them using their usual team rotation players to build an improvised front line. In all fairness, however, this is probably a better option than bringing Llorente.

Next: Everton Rejected A Successful Barcelona Agreement For Richarlison

Do you think Barcelona should have signed Fernando Llorente in January?