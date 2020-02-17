[barcelona-deny-employing-firm-to-attack-stars-on-social-media-which-include-lionel-messi-and-gerard-pique]

Barcelona have been pressured to deny allegations they employed a company to attack some of their star players on social media.

Claims surfaced in Spain suggesting the LaLiga giants worked with I3 Ventures to make disparaging posts about Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, previous players and feasible presidential candidates.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Lionel Messi was the issue of some of the statements made by the Spanish radio station

Experiences by SER Catalunya and La Llotja del Que t’hi Jugues reported they had been tasked with ‘creating opinions on social media’.

The radio station assert it was carried out to protect the reputation of Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

This involved attacks on Messi’s reluctance to sign a new contract and Pique’s job to revamp the Davis Cup.

Danny Mills indicates Lionel Messi would not get in Guy City’s team – ‘Who would you acquire out?’

It was claimed much more than 100 accounts had been made and Barcelona paid out the enterprise close to £830,000.

The club have issued a assertion categorically refuting the claims manufactured.

The assertion read: “FC Barcelona roundly deny any romantic relationship, and additionally, the contracting of solutions connected to social media accounts that have broadcast unfavorable or disparaging messages connected to any person, entity or organisation that may well be, or have been, connected to the club.

“I3 Ventures, a support service provider to the Club, has no partnership with the accounts described and, if any relationship was to occur to gentle, the club would immediately stop their contractual agreement and bring about any important legal action to protect their interests.

“As these, FC Barcelona ensure that it has solutions contracted relating to the monitoring of social media with the goal of analysing both of those positive and unfavorable messages about the organisation by itself.”