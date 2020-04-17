Barcelona doctor’s car hidden by “contagious rat” as shy neighbors target vital workers

A Barcelona doctor had her car sprayed with the words “contagious rat” amid growing accounts of abuse of health workers during the coronavirus epidemic.

As millions of Spaniards join the daily applause for medical staff at 8pm, unions have called for professionals to receive extra protection, as some neighbors and landlords seek to encourage them to leave their homes for fear of spreading the disease.

Silvana Bonino, a gynecologist from Barcelona, ​​reported the vandalization of her car to police.

“At first I couldn’t believe it; it made no sense. I was surprised and sad to receive this attack,” she told the EFE news agency.

The neighbors of a Barcelona doctor are afraid she is taking the coronavirus home. Photo / NY Times

Clara Serrano, a nurse from Cuenca who works in Madrid, was forced to leave the room she rented after her landlord learned she had tested positive for Covid-19. Unable to travel to her family home, she entered a hotel.

Health professionals and supermarket cashiers have posted pictures on social media of notes asking them to live elsewhere.

Ciudad Real’s Jesús Monllor returned home one day to find an anonymous letter pinned to his door thanking him for his “good work” in the hospital, but telling him to “think about his neighbors, including children and the elderly.” suggesting that he relocated to another town.

The subsidiary of health workers of the CCOO union of Spain condemned such actions in a statement.

“It is incomprehensible that those people who see their lives daily to get us out of this health crisis […] should be recognized with applause every day while at the same time suffering discrimination from their owners or their community.” .

