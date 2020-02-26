[Barcelona even now is switching off in advance of corners]

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Pictures

They have not learned their lesson

Pictures and video from Barcelona’s one-1 attract with Napoli reveals the Catalans have nonetheless to master their lesson. Liverpool famously scored from a rapid corner against Barça previous year in the UEFA Champions League, but that catastrophe hasn’t been plenty of to clue them in.

A photo from the 85th moment confirmed a Barcelona not completely targeted on a corner about to be taken by the Italians.

Nine months soon after Anfield………….. pic.twitter.com/50KSftUlmJ — ᑳarçalεv (@Barsalev) February 25, 2020

Antonie Griezmann and Sergio Busquets were looking upfield, whilst Nélson Semedo and Arthur experienced their backs turned. Ansu Fati appears to be hunting at the ground, even though Gerard Piqué would seem to be shouting recommendations but also not hunting at the ball. Possibly Samuel Umtiti is glancing towards the ball, despite the fact that it’s not distinct how focused he is.

Stegen shouting at semedo to look out for corner taken immediately looool pic.twitter.com/3AY6xd0sbn — Aarav (@INDcule) February 26, 2020

A online video shows it’s a recurring dilemma. Semedo in extra time blocked a cross out for a corner, then turned slowly and gradually to wander to purpose. Napoli appeared to be completely ready to just take a quick corner, and the fullback didn’t respond until finally a extremely aggravated Marc-André ter Stegen shouted at him to be all set to protect it.

This is not the first time the group has been caught napping in this situation it’s transpired a couple of times this time.