Barcelona fires Ernesto Valverde and appoints Quique Setien as manager

Barcelona fired coach Ernesto Valverde and appointed Quique Setien as the new boss, as confirmed by the LaLiga club.

The 55-year-old received his marching orders after just one win from five games.

AFP or licensor

Ernesto Valverde won two LaLiga titles with Barcelona

His successor, Setien, has been unemployed since leaving Real Betis in June.

Setien signed a contract until June 2022, when Barcelona separated from Valverde after two and a half years.

Although Barcelona won LaLiga titles in a row, Barcelona suffered two humiliating Champions League games against Rome and Liverpool during Valverde’s tenure.

gossip

Live broadcast of news: Fernandes completes Spurs Medical and Man United worth £ 65m

Praise

“Definitely a beast” – Traore is harder to fight than Ronaldo, “says Willems

Rumors

Man United closely with Fernandes, scouts look at the Premier League midfielder

He’s back again

Aston Villa sign the former Liverpool goalkeeper on loan

blow

Mourinho suggests that the injured Kane could miss England’s Euro 2020 campaign

underrated

Aguero would be rated more if he played for Liverpool or Man United – Murphy

Oops

Sunderland delete controversial tweet announcing the signing of the former Rangers striker

gone downhill

Tottenham has declined under Mourinho, ex-Liverpool defender claims

latest

Man United news: Fernandes is compared to the legendary Lindelof

LATEST

Arsenal transfer live news: Gunners confirm loan agreement, Arteta gives Nketiah update

They lost to Roma away despite winning 1-4 in 2018 and had a 3-0 lead over Liverpool a year later.

Valverde, who suffered a 2: 3 defeat in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid, leaves Barcelona due to the goal difference with Real Madrid as leaders.

A brief explanation from Barcelona was: “Agreement between FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde to end his first-team coaching contract. Thanks for everything, Ernesto. Good luck for the future. “

Agreement between FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde to terminate his contract as first team coach. Thanks for everything, Ernesto. Good luck in the future. pic.twitter.com/zrIgB1sW2e

– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona), January 13, 2020