[Barcelona have been allowed to signal a player by the guidelines, Leganés have been not]

Photo by Pedro Salado/High quality Activity Photos/Getty Illustrations or photos

The rule may perhaps be unfair, but it was by now in area

To listen to some commentators, you’d assume La Liga gave specific authorization for Barcelona to signal Martin Braithwaite from Leganés, then turned down providing that authorization to Leganés to indicator a alternative.

I think people are truly confused about this, while many others are conveniently leaving out the reality to go well with an agenda or get outrage clicks.

La Liga has, for a long time now, permitted teams to signal a single player exterior of the transfer window as a replacement for an hurt participant who is out for more than 5 months. This is a rule that has been out there for each individual workforce for yrs and is still readily available for any group.

The rulebook does not allow teams to make a signing if 1 of theirs is taken by this rule. This might be lousy organizing, and most likely La Liga should really have produced exceptions. (But potentially not – this is a diverse discussion.)

Without having a doubt, Braithwaite’s transfer experienced to go through in any circumstance. You just cannot institute a rule, then consider it back the to start with time any individual attempted to use it. This was not a unique permission granted, but only pursuing the rules.

Leganés have been in actuality asking for special authorization. You have to come to feel sorry for them, as they’re fighting relegation and dropped most likely their ideal participant. But you can see why the two predicaments are not at all the exact.

Leganés have publicly explained Barcelona did practically nothing erroneous, as they only followed the rules. It is the procedures, they say, that have a issue. Going forward, the rational thing to do is to possibly scrap the rule, or only let a signing if it is accredited by both equally sides.