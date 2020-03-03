[Barcelona keen on Valencia’s Ferran Torres – report]

Image by Mateo Villalba/Excellent Sport Photos/Getty Pictures

The youngster has caught the eye in La Liga

Barcelona are reportedly pretty keen on Valencia winger Ferran Torres and reckon they could carry him to the Camp Nou for €35 million.

In accordance to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are in near get in touch with with his associates simply because they also handle Pedri, who is because of to be part of Barca in the summer months.

Torres has savored a fantastic season in La Liga with Valencia. The 20-12 months-old has highlighted in just about every single league activity for Los Che and contributed four ambitions and 4 assists.

His contract at the Mestalla expires future summer time and he’s currently rejected two renewal delivers which indicates he could be tempted away from the club.

Valencia boss Albert Celades explained just lately he was hopeful they could convince him to keep amid described fascination from Liverpool and Genuine Madrid.

MD report Barcelona were fascinated in him a number of many years again but it was felt Valencia was the finest place for him to establish as a player.

Barcelona hardly lack for midfield choices but could see a couple players depart in the summertime, with Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic at the major of the checklist.