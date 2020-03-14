Barcelona lastly arrive at an agreement with Luis Suarez alternative

Barcelona has reportedly agreed to indication Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez…

The summertime transfer window generally appears to serve Barcelona properly. Last time out, they signed Frenkie De Jong and Antoine Griezmann, each of which have turn into distinguished first-staff stars considering that their arrivals.

But in which do they go following? How can you potentially leading the signing of Antoine Griezmann? I suggest, you could often indication Lionel Messi but that may well be a minimal hard for Barcelona to do, for apparent factors.

In accordance to a report from the Every day Star, Barcelona has agreed on a offer which would bring Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez to the Camp Nou, and he will be on an impressive £16m income.

If you have not listened to of Lautaro Martinez, you are dwelling beneath a rock. He is a countryman of Lionel Messi and their participating in variations are shockingly similar. If you can even review Messi’s style to any person, that is.

Martinez has a lower centre of gravity and his footwork is certainly phenomenal. He is recognised to convey out the tips in Italy and he will be hoping to replicate this in Spain if he is provided the possibility.

He has scored 11 objectives and furnished one particular support in the Serie A this year, which is great considering he ages at just 22 a long time aged.

Martinez would get there in Catalonia with a person purpose in brain to fill the boots of Luis Suarez. Whilst this is by no means going to be an straightforward process to complete, Martinez has all the self-assurance in the environment so he will glance to manifest this into a reality.

Suarez is finding on a little bit in his profession and while there is however gasoline still left in the tank, signing a new younger striker would prove to the entire world what Barcelona’s intent is. They want someone who can appear in, commit a few seasons doing work together with Luis Suarez, before at some point replacing him when he leaves or retires.

Do you consider Lautaro Martinez is the appropriate signing from Barcelona’s point of view?