[Barcelona manager Quique Setién met with Pep Guardiola]

Picture by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Seeking to get some tips prior to el clásico

Barcelona supervisor Quique Setién satisfied with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in a Madrid resort next the Citizens’ 2-one win more than Genuine Madrid, in accordance to a new report.

Setién and his assistant, Eder Sarabia, have been explained to be at the Santiago Bernabéu as Town overturned a 1- deficit. They viewed from the stands in preparation. as Barça play Actual Madrid this Sunday.

The pair congratulated Guardiola for his victory later on at the resort, although the Town manager asked them how they have been performing coaching the club he made use of to coach and captain.

Setién states he is a disciple of Johann Cruyff’s university of thought, and his gameplan may possibly have a large amount in prevalent with Guardiola’s. When the latter was a player, Cruyff was his manager. Guardiola’s teams are pointed out for their establish-up from the back, possession football, and large urgent, some principles Setién also retains in large regard.