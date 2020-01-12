Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena says he’s open to a transfer from Real Madrid

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena has refused to rule out a move to Real Madrid in the future.
The 22-year-old, who has completed 25 LaLiga missions for Barcelona, is currently on loan from Real Betis.
Carles Alena is a childhood Barcelona fan
Luis Figo was the last Barca player to make a controversial transfer to LaLiga rival Real Madrid in 2000 – and a change in loyalty didn’t seem to be a problem for Alena.
He told the Spanish radio station Cadena Ser: “A lot can happen in football, you never know.
“Obviously they are a rival and I’ve been a Barcelona fan all my life, so it would be difficult.
“But I was taught that you never say never because so many things are going on in the game.
“But obviously they’re a big rival and I’ve never been a Madrid fan.”
Alena made her debut in Barcelona in November 2016.
After struggling for the season at Nou Camp, he was on loan at Real Betis until the end of the season earlier this month.