Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena says he’s open to a transfer from Real Madrid

Loading...

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena has refused to rule out a move to Real Madrid in the future.

The 22-year-old, who has completed 25 LaLiga missions for Barcelona, ​​is currently on loan from Real Betis.

Rex functions

Carles Alena is a childhood Barcelona fan

Luis Figo was the last Barca player to make a controversial transfer to LaLiga rival Real Madrid in 2000 – and a change in loyalty didn’t seem to be a problem for Alena.

He told the Spanish radio station Cadena Ser: “A lot can happen in football, you never know.

“Obviously they are a rival and I’ve been a Barcelona fan all my life, so it would be difficult.

“But I was taught that you never say never because so many things are going on in the game.

latest

Live news broadcast: Fernandes to United, Liverpool to Barca ace, Eriksen out?

Wall

Courtois is the hero when Real Madrid defeated Atletico in the Super Cup final

reunion

Fabinho reveals which star he would like to “greet” in Liverpool

Legend

Sergio Aguero will die and score goals, jubilant Pep Guardiola jokes

record breaker

Sergio Aguero has the most hat tricks in Premier League history

latest

Man United News live: Pogba could go to Inter in the barter business, Fernandes at the latest

LATEST

Arsenal live news: Upamecano is kidnapped and Gunners is asked to sign Ndidi

contrast

Drinkwater vs Mahrez – Leicester’s heroes, whose careers have developed differently

Searched

Tottenham aims at an Inter Milan striker

ruthless

Aston Villa beats Man City when Aguero surpasses Henry’s scoring record

“But obviously they’re a big rival and I’ve never been a Madrid fan.”

Alena made her debut in Barcelona in November 2016.

After struggling for the season at Nou Camp, he was on loan at Real Betis until the end of the season earlier this month.