Barcelona more than willing to leave Philippe Coutinho

Whether Bayern Munich decides to keep Coutinho or not, his future is no longer in Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho’s career has changed since his signing in Barcelona. What was supposed to be his dream gesture has turned into a nightmare. He struggled to integrate into the field and a decision was made a few hours before the club’s first league game to loan him to Bayern Munich.

This decision was supposed to be a way for the Brazilian to find himself and enjoy his football again. The first signs looked good, Coutinho slowly improving and being influential before the bottom fell again. Reports then began to emerge that the Bavarian side was not impressed with him and had decided not to keep him at the end of the season.

In Bayern’s shock against RB Leipzig, he was on the bench and was replaced in the second half. He is less and less used and has not adapted as well as he and Bayern would have hoped.

Since Bayern cannot exercise its option, Coutinho will return to Barcelona once the season is over. However, it is unlikely to stay there long.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham, Liverpool and the two Manchester teams are interested in the signing of Coutinho. One of the reasons why they can sign it with a discount. Barcelona is aware that it will not get the 100 million euros more it would like. Therefore, they know that they must suffer a loss on him.

Diario Sport reports that Coutinho could also be used in a possible Neymar agreement with PSG. He was one of the names who would head there when the Catalans were in talks for Neymar last summer.

His future seems to be back in the Premier League. English clubs are not only able to pay more for his transfer, but they meet the salary he is likely to charge. A return to Liverpool would be ideal for him, but on paper, it only makes sense if Liverpool loses a few players.

Anyway, his career in Barcelona and Bayern seems to be over. It will now be up to him and the Spanish giants to decide where he will land next.