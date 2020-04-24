Barcelona ‘offer Tottenham Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti in attempt to sign Tanguy Ndombele’

Barcelona have supplied two players to Tottenham in an attempt to sign Tanguy Ndombele, reviews assert.

The France midfielder has unsuccessful to impress because signing up for Tottenham for a club report £55million payment from Lyon previous summer time.

Tanguy Ndombele has unsuccessful to flourish in his debut period at Tottenham

Even so, Ndombele stays a documented concentrate on for Barcelona, with the LaLiga giants eager to increase a lot more physicality to their midfield.

Sky Athletics assert Barcelona are unable to find the money for Ndombele thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, so have supplied Spurs the chance to indicator ideal-back again Nelson Semedo and centre-back again Samuel Umtiti this summer months.

Inter Milan concentrate on Semedo has been a standard fixture in Barcelona’s defence this year, although Umtiti has struggled with injuries in the latest a long time.

Nelson Semedo is Barcelona’s only senior correct-back again

Samuel Umtiti has struggled for participating in time owing to the form of Clement Lenglet

Spurs are thought to be in the sector for a appropriate-again, with the club failing to change Kieran Trippier, who joined Atletico Madrid for £20m previous calendar year.

Ndombele has done just a person 90-moment match considering the fact that Jose Mourinho succeeded Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager previous November.

The 23-yr-old was hooked off at 50 percent-time in a 1-1 draw at Burnley and publicly criticised by Mourinho previous thirty day period.

Jose Mourinho appears to have shed religion in Tanguy Ndombele

The Portuguese mentor explained: “I have to say he has experienced plenty of time to appear to a distinctive degree.

“I know the Premier League is difficult, and some gamers just take a lengthy time to adapt to a distinct league.

“But a participant with his possible has to give us more than he is giving us, especially when you see how Lucas [Moura], [Giovani] Lo Celso and those players are participating in. I was anticipating additional in the initial-half from him.

“Many wonderful gamers in their initially time, in a new region, for distinct reasons they struggle. There have been a lot of illustrations of that.

“He’s a participant with excellent expertise. He has to know he has to do a lot improved and I know I simply cannot maintain providing him alternatives to engage in mainly because the group is much extra essential.”

Ndombele’s Tottenham long term was thrown into more doubt when he was put by way of a community training session by Mourinho in Hadley Typical, Barnet previously this month.

Mourinho reportedly knocked on the player’s entrance door to inquire him to go for a run, despite getting urged by the United kingdom governing administration to comply with social distancing policies.

The impromptu instruction session is alleged to have led Ndombele to take into consideration his potential at the club amid Barcelona desire.