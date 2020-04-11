Barcelona play names in the form of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

Barcelona’s new signing has been compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The show also compares Barca’s new script with Messi’s style of play

Barcelona has also gathered more information about the club

One of the new signing in Barcelona is pulling in the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Francisco Trincao is a 20-year veteran of Portugal. He will be the top European European Under-19 Championship in 2018 and is hoping to introduce a new fight option for Barcelona during the 2020-21 season. Of course, at the same time, Trincao is being drafted as the next Messi.

To put Trincao’s case in context, Total Football Analysis deepened his play and revealed that, in Portuguese, the young Portuguese has compared the playing style of the young Messi.

According to the review, Trincao, like Messi, has a very good control over what is best when given a free license on one of the water courses. However, he is “very comfortable with either the outside or the outside. 7 on the right side he can either be wide open or cut inside to shoot with the left foot.”

Despite his distance from his Argentine efforts, reports indicate that Trincao was in trouble with the referee, the 1-to-1 he received when separated from defenders and his ingenuity and wisdom in the intangible areas made him very similar to Messi.

The room for improving the evaluation found in the Trincao game is a waste. Given his overall style, the report shows that Trincao could be a great general for the Catalans and that he can reach expectations, that he can use whatever Messi does. which can last for years.

Aside from the comparisons to Messi, Ronaldo is playing Ronaldo’s next Trincao match. The comparison came in February when Barcelona announced their first signing with Trincao in the summer.

Prior to the lockout, Trincão enjoyed a successful season for Braga, scoring 7 goals and giving up 5 assists for the moment. He also helped Braga win the now-defunct Portuguese National Championship, the first major title since 2016. The left-footed silk has been the first look in the eyes of big teams. Europe at the time he led Portugal in 2000, and the competition with the highest goals and the most help.

In a recent interview with PortuGOAL, Trincao revealed his thoughts on playing time with Messi. According to the teenager, he was playing with “Leo” in the bed and he started and started gathering information about the group.

“I’m really looking forward to playing Messi. When all the fatigue was over, it was a wonderful dream. Abel Ruiz has spoken to me about what I can expect in Barcelona. He told me about the players, the town, everything, Trincao said.

