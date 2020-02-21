[barcelona-president-admits-martin-braithwaite-transfer-is-unfair-on-leganes-as-new-signing-slips-up-at-nou-camp-unveiling]

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu admits it is unfair that the La Liga giants have been equipped to indicator Martin Braithwaite whilst Leganes are not able to swap the striker.

The Catalan club have been provided particular permission to indication the previous Middlesbrough ahead, with Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele out for a considerable sum of time.

Getty Photos – Getty Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu along with new signing Martin Braithwaite

Beneath latest regulations, Spanish golf equipment can utilize to indicator a participant outside of the transfer window if they have an individual hurt for 5 or extra months.

Barcelona activated the £16million buyout clause of Braithwaite, leaving Leganes desperately shorter of attacking possibilities in their struggle to keep up.

Cadena Cope studies that the LaLiga club appealed to the Spanish FA to try and make an crisis signing but it was rejected because dispensation is only given for extensive-expression injuries.

And Bartomeu statements the loophole really should be preset, in spite of his club exploiting it so just lately.

Jamie O’Hara defends Jose Mourinho after Tony Cascarino claimed modern-day football was ‘leaving him behind’

“We have paid the clause pursuing the laws, whilst we believe that that it must be revised due to the fact it is not fair that Leganes simply cannot now indication everyone,” the Barca chief reported.

The signing of Braithwaite definitely turned a good deal of heads, provided his CV up to this position.

English fans will be most acquainted with the Dane for his two with Middlesbrough, the place he rarely set the planet alight.

And the 28-yr-aged did little to adjust these viewpoints with a alternatively unimpressive skills demonstrate throughout his Barcelona unveiling, which took place in entrance of an vacant Nou Camp.

You can look at the clip below…