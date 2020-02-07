Barcelona seeks to re-sign current Premier League revelation

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 29: Adama Traore of Wolves looks disheartened during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on December 29, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole / Offside / Offside via Getty Images)

The former Barcelona player has made a name for himself in the Premier League…

This past transfer window was dull for Barcelona fans. When they really didn’t need signatures, an attacker to fill the void with Luis Suarez’s injury would not have missed. However, Quieuq Setien will be confident that the list at his disposal will be able to progress.

The Catalans are second in La Liga, three points behind their rivals and championship leaders, Real Madrid. The title race is far from settled and Barcelona will aim to collect the maximum points by the end of the season so that they throw themselves on any Madrid error.

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona are hoping to have the opportunity to re-sign Wolves forward Adama Traoré. The Spaniard spent two years in the Barcelona first team, but only managed to make one appearance in the league before being sold to Aston Villa.

However, it was in Middlesbrough where he really made a name for himself and now he’s turning into one of the best Premier League strikers at Wolves. The Wanderers have had an impressive season so far and are in 8th place in the Premier League. This is largely due to the work of Adama and his teammates.

Traoré is known for his physical stature, but he brings much more to his side than strength and carelessness. He is a very talented ball dribbler and overflows with confidence when in individual situations.

If Barça brings him back to Camp Nou, then he would certainly benefit the Setien team. However, given the immense upsurge he has had in English football, he may feel that he can do even more in the Premier League. Only time will tell if Adama is down like Barcelona.

Do you think Barcelona should re-sign Adama Traore de Wolves?