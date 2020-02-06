Barcelona sets summer intentions with Arsenal star

BARCELONA, SPAIN – AUGUST 04: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal is challenged by Samuel Umtiti of Barcelona during the match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal at Camp Nou on August 04, 2019 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (Photo by David Price / Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham needs Ryan Sessegnon to overcome recent Rucker Haringey crisis

Barcelona is not giving up on the Arsenal talisman…

This season has been just another day at the office of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He is Arsenal’s top scorer and puts pressure on the golden boot, he has claimed the armband of Granit captain Xhaka and he has been linked to a lucrative move to a huge European club in Barcelona.

The Catalan side tried to sign Aubameyang in the January transfer window, but Arsenal managed to keep it, for their greatest pleasure. According to The Mirror, Barcelona will continue its quest for Aubameyang this summer, technical director Eric Abidal revealing that he is a big fan.

Barcelona’s main man, Luis Suarez, is being treated on the medical table and could be sidelined for many months. The Uruguayan international has been at the forefront of Catalonia for many years and his absence will surely be felt.

There have been many calls for Barcelona to sign a replacement in the January window so that the vacuum is not too big, but the fans were frustrated at the end of the transfer window, their team had not signed a ‘attacker.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would have been the perfect man for Barcelona. His style of play revolves around his movement out of the ball and he is a clinical finisher. He is often available for the pass to be done because he likes to run behind the opposing defense, so the creative force of Barcelona would have had a day on the field to provide him with the balls.

Rumor has it that Arsenal is investing a lot of money in the summer transfer window, so they might be more likely to let Aubameyang go. Despite his aging at 30, he still plays among the best footballers of his career, so he should reduce Barcelona by several million.

Next: Barcelona declined offer to recruit Spanish veteran in January

Do you think Barcelona should sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?