Barcelona signs the “new Cristiano Ronaldo”, Liverpool’s flop hits Sevilla, original Ronaldo lands Ben Arfa and other transfers you missed

The transfer window is over and there are many eye-catching deals that you may have missed.

The move from Erling Braut Haaland to Borussia Dortmund and the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Milan have so far been the main issues.

Darren Lewis is “worried” about Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t improve the players

Manchester United fans can finally be happy too, because top-class playmaker Bruno Fernandes has signed Sporting.

But what about when Barcelona buys Ronaldo 2.0? TalkSPORT.com has identified the deals that may have disappeared under your radar …

Francisco Trincao (Braga to Barcelona) – £ 26m

Trincao is celebrated as the “next Cristiano Ronaldo” and will switch to Barca in the summer. The club pays Braga £ 26m for the 20-year-old.

He didn’t make his debut until December 2018 and his new club says he can play anywhere. “Quick and technically gifted with a vision that means he’s also a great creator of goals,” they explain. “The new Barca player also has the ability to defeat defenders with his dribbling skills.”

Trincao will remain in the club until the 2014/25 season and has a buyout clause of € 500 million.

Lucas Tousart (Lyon – Hertha Berlin) – £ 20.3m

The Frenchman switched to the Bundesliga for £ 20.3m, but immediately returned to his former club for the rest of the season.

The central midfielder has been an integral part of the Lyon squad of the first team in the past four seasons and has made over 100 appearances in all competitions.

Bruno Guimaraes (Athletico Paranaense – Lyon) – £ 17m

Arsenal was closely related to a change for the midfielder, but the Brazilian had to cash in the contract to unlock Lyon.

The 22-year-old has been playing in the top division of Brazil with Athletico Paranaense since 2017 and was an important player for the club in his triumphs in the Copa Sudamericana and the Copa do Brasil.

Suso (Milan – Seville) – loans

The former Liverpool star has returned to his home country to play on loan for Seville after being told that he was not in Milan’s plans for the rest of the season.

During his time at San Siro, Suso played more than 150 games, scored 26 goals and made 43 assists.

Hatem Ben Arfa (Unattached – Real Valladolid) – Free

The former Newcastle and PSG international with 15 caps in France started his career in Lyon and also played for Marseille, Hull City, Nice and Paris Saint-Germain.

He has now joined Real Valladolid, where Brazilian legend Ronaldo is part of a six-month deal after not having had a club since leaving Rennes last summer.

Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund – RB Leipzig) – £ 18m

The German midfielder was chased by Manchester City in the summer, but Pep Guardiola decided to sign Rodri.

The 24-year-old Weigl has been an integral part of the Dortmund midfield since moving from 1860 to Munich in 2015.

Stanislav Lobotka (Celta Vigo – Napoli) – £ 21.5m

The midfielder joined Celta from the Danish team in Nordsjälland in 2017 and quickly established himself as a key member of the team.

After Marek Hamsik, who became the club’s icon after 13 years in Serie A, he is the youngest Slovakian player to represent Napoli.

Alvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid – Bayern Munich) – on loan

The 24-year-old right-back has only played for Real five times this season.

Odriozola moved from Real Sociedad to Bernabeu in summer 2018 and played 22 games last season before falling out of favor.