Image by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Photographs

This may in fact be taking place

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to shell out Martin Braithwaite’s release clause and could full the signing of the Leganes ahead tomorrow or Wednesday.

Sport report that Braithwaite is the selected 1 and that Barca will splash out €18 million to carry him to the Camp Nou.

Talks concerning player and club are currently underway, and he could be handed a 3-and-a-fifty percent calendar year offer that runs till the summer of 2023.

If Braithwaite does get there it will be a actual surprise. The forward was participating in in the English Championship just two seasons ago right before moving to Leganes.

Javier Aguirre’s aspect misplaced Youssef En-Nesyri in the January window but may well also be about to get rid of Braithwaite too if Barca do activate his release clause.

The club had been given permission on Monday to make an crisis signing and have 15 days to entire a transfer.