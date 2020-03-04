[barcelona-want-to-indication-4-gamers-just-after-el-clasico-shambles]

MADRID, SPAIN – MARCH 01: Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets of FC Barcelona protesting a referee choice all through the Liga match among Actual Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 01, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photograph by Mateo Villalba/Quality Activity Visuals/Getty Visuals)

Barcelona were being defeated by their bitter rivals but they have their head in the right place…

Shedding is not a frequent theme for Barcelona so to drop in the fashion they did towards their fiercest rivals Authentic Madrid have to not have been a fantastic feeling. The Blaugrana did not make the most of their odds and they missing their put in the best location.

It is uncomplicated to lose your head after a derby decline. Believe me, as an Arsenal lover, I have expert this myself several, a lot of moments. Nonetheless, it would surface that Barcelona have their head in the appropriate place and they are prepared to make beneficial changes.

In accordance to the Daily Categorical, the Camp Nou hierarchy are arranging their summer approach primarily based on this consequence. It is thought they will hunt for 4 players in the summer a winger, striker, proper-back again and centre again.

We all know that Barcelona’s centre back again dilemma has not been suitable for the earlier number of seasons. With Samuel Umtiti regularly on the therapy table and Gerard Pique not having any younger, it’s about time they looked for a prolonged-phrase option to associate Clement Lenglet.

As for the striker opening, Luis Suarez is wounded and he has been considerably inconsistent around the final handful of seasons. As a result, Barcelona will experience pissed off and want to provide in yet another selection in the summer season.

It’s assumed that Lautaro Martinez of Internazionale is the to start with choice concentrate on in the summer, and rightly so. The 22-12 months-aged striker has scored an remarkable 16 aims this year and he is endorsed by his countryman Lionel Messi.

The winger selection looks quick, does not it? One particular identify springs to head Neymar. Perfectly, signing him is by no means going to be uncomplicated and Barcelona would need to have to cough up the funds to deliver him again. Categorical has reported they are willing to do that.

If you were Quique Setien, what would be your Barcelona shortlist this summer?