[barcelona:-we-should-not-be-shocked-about-lionel-messi]

BARCELONA, SPAIN – DECEMBER 21: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona seems on in the course of the Liga match amongst FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Camp Nou on December 21, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Picture by Quality Activity Images/Getty Pictures)

There was a modern scare all over Barcelona but that has been put to bed…

Some things in lifetime just go hand-in-hand. Salt and pepper, Bonnie and Clyde, Lionel Messi and Barcelona. When you independent one particular, the other just is not really the exact.

This is the unfortunate truth which Barcelona fans need to have to face when Messi retires but the way he is participating in, he is a prolonged way off that.

There has been a scare among social media in the past number of weeks that Lionel Messi was thinking of a transfer absent. A lot of noticed it as just that, a scare, but numerous other folks realized it was a very real chance specified his agreement runs out at the conclusion of this time.

Having said that, ESPN has described that Lionel Messi feels like Barcelona is his “home”. Of training course, the Argentine has put in his complete actively playing profession in Catalunya and he has grown accustomed to the Spanish life style.

For the duration of his prolonged but far-from-finished profession, Messi has attained the incredibly leading of football. In actuality, many argue that he will retire as the biggest participant in the history of the game.

Either way, he is surely Barcelona’s finest player which is why it ought to arrive as no surprise that he will likely remain there following this year expires.

As for the club, they have a ton to do. They are falling driving in La Liga but there is loads of time to reclaim their trophy, they just have to have to knock True Madrid off the top-location.

Likewise, if they wish to land a Champions League trophy for the 1st time in a although, they need to get ready for Tuesday’s meeting in Naples. Respiratory this sigh of relief concerning Messi will hope with all the preparation, that’s for confident.

Do you feel Lionel Messi would be building the suitable decision to retire at Barcelona?