[barcelona-will-regret-not-tying-ivan-rakitic-to-a-new-deal]

VILLAREAL, SPAIN – APRIL 02: Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona celebrate immediately after the fourth objective of his group scored by Luis Suarez (not in body) during the La Liga match concerning Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio de la Ceramica on April 02, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Image by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Visuals)

Barcelona might have to acknowledge a reduced provide for Ivan Rakitic…

Barcelona have been in the process of attempting to offer Ivan Rakitic for the very last handful of seasons. With the 1st-decision vacation spot imagined to be Manchester United, the Catalan club had been not in a position to negotiate a acceptable price tag for him in January.

Instead, the Crimson Devils opted to sign Bruno Fernandes who has settled in fantastically. To home the two Rakitic and Bruno appears greedy, does not it? Effectively, Manchester United won’t treatment. If they can land Rakitic on a slice-cost offer then that is particularly what they will do.

Especially with Paul Pogba seeking for a move absent in the summer time, United will choose all the midfield reinforcements they can get.

Barcelona have only a 12 months and a 50 percent until finally Rakitic’s present-day offer runs out and, let’s be straightforward, it doesn’t glance like he’ll be signing an extension anytime quickly. He has created just 9 league starts this season with Frenkie De Jong using his location in the commencing XI.

Barca lowered their asking price for Rakitic in January to just £17m but still no club was ready to signal him for that price tag. Possibly for the reason that they foresaw the unavoidable, that the Catalans would obtain them selves in this posture. Now, they threat shedding him for peanuts.

In accordance to Fox Sports, Atletico Madrid are now fascinated in capitalising on Rakitic’s condition. Of class, Rakitic will sense like any club will do in this situation so the reality it is a league rival will not trouble him in the slightest. He just desires recreation time.

This should really make the Barcelona hierarchy imagine long and tough about their agreement tactic. To eliminate Rakitic for under £20m would have been foolish but now it’s possible to be reduce than that, if not totally free, they will have really serious regrets.

Do you imagine Barcelona should really have knuckled down on Rakitic’s deal faster?