[Barcelona’s board ought to present up resignations if latest allegations verify genuine]

Image by Miquel Benitez/Getty Pictures

The club has denied reports of a paid marketing campaign to encourage Bartomeu, assault club legends

FC Barcelona’s board ought to offer you up the resignations of any person included with a magic formula, paid campaign to assault club legends and presidential candidates, as alleged by the media.

The club by an formal assertion denied carrying out such actions. A person hopes this is the scenario, for their sake. But the studies appear from a revered media outlet, Cadena SER. Followers should be excused if they really don’t simply choose the club’s term for it.

In accordance to the report, the club compensated about a person million euro to a enterprise known as I3 Ventures. As aspect of this “astroturfing” marketing campaign, I3 Ventures allegedly criticized present gamers these as Lionel Messi and Gerard Piqué, and club icons like Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernández and Carles Puyol.

In addition, the marketing campaign was explained to assault presumptive candidates for Barcelona president this sort of as Víctor Font, Joan Laporta, and Agustí Benedito, as effectively as nearby political and company leaders.

The club admitted to spending the business but taken care of it was only for analytics, and denied any crucial assaults.

Again, if the allegations are genuine, we are speaking about a significant, mystery, and coordinated smear marketing campaign not just aimed at supporting Barcelona as a club, but personally benefiting the existing board, and specifically, the recent president, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Supporters will reduce self esteem in the club if their beloved stars are getting attacked by the club alone for political passions. Moreover, a absolutely free and honest election for Bartomeu’s substitution cannot acquire spot if there are concealed strategies.

As soon as all over again, I’m keen to repeat, that the club denies wrongdoing. If there is a sensible clarification or much more evidence that can demonstrate their innocence, I would be glad to listen to it. But if this is in truth legitimate, we are chatting about one thing exceptionally grave. We have to know who is responsible and what selling price they will fork out.