Barcelona’s boss Quique Setien plays down Lionel Messi’s spit with sports director Eric Abidal

Barcelona coach Quique Setien played with Eric Abidal against Lionel Messi. There are urgent problems in every club in the world.

Abidal, the LaLiga sports director, recently said in an interview with a Spanish newspaper that some players under Ernesto Valverde, who was fired last month, hadn’t worked hard enough.

AFP or licensor

Lionel Messi was outraged by Eric Abidal’s remarks

Valverde left the Catalan giants on the table above, with Setien named as his replacement.

But in a long Instagram post, Messi, who played alongside Abidal in the Nou camp, hit back on his former teammate to get his badly advised comments.

Messi, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, wrote: “Honestly, I don’t like doing these things, but I think everyone has to be responsible for what they do and take responsibility for their own decisions.

“The players are responsible for what happens on the field and we were the first to realize that we were not good. The people in the sports directorate should also take their responsibility, and above all take responsibility for the decisions they make.

Instagram / @ LeoMessi

Messi posted the above message on Instagram

“Finally, I think that when talking about players, names should be given, because if not, we all get dirty and feed in comments that are made that are not true.”

The clash between Messi and Abidal has turned the Spanish giants Real Madrid, the leader of the La Liga, by three points behind them into a cloud.

Before his team’s clash with Athletic Bilbao at Copa del Rey on Thursday, Setien said: “I will focus on what I need to focus on, and that is football. I’m really not interested in anything else.

UNCOVERED

Predicting how the Premier League will look at the end of the season

UNCOVERED

“He just kindled it, man” – O’Hara’s inside story about the fight between Keane and David

UNCOVERED

Probably – How the championship table ends in February 2019/20

TEASE

“I think you are aware of me” – a man from Rangers speaks about Liverpool’s interest

FOCUS

Spurs – Southampton: Live coverage of the FA Cup clash. Both managers call strong teams

CLOCK

Chaos in Brazil as a player kicks rival fan in the head and riot police are involved

Pretty in Pink

David Beckham shows the new Inter Miami stadium with pink seats

not on

Sancho would reject Liverpool’s move to join another club instead, ex-Rot claims

“I know that there are problems in all clubs around the world.

“But there are things that I can never control, so I have to focus on what I can focus on.

“Please talk to me about soccer. I want to go to training, prepare myself well for the game and focus on things that I need to focus on. Anything else doesn’t help me get my job done. “