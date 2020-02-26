[Barcelona’s draw gainst Napoli was good but….]

Image by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Nonetheless all to engage in for forward of the second leg at Camp Nou

At 1- down to Napoli and without the need of a one to start with-50 % shot on focus on, points ended up at the time all over again looking bleak for the Blaugranes on the street in the Champions League.

Pretty why Quique Setien still left Arthur on the bench in favour of Ivan Rakitic is anyone’s guess, but let’s give credit history to Napoli for stifling the lifestyle out of us in the 1st 50 % alternatively than dwelling on that one particular final decision.

The moment Antoine Griezmann got us back into the recreation, we have been significantly the far better aspect for a great 15-20 minutes, and that has to be encouraging for this group, going forward.

Griezmann now turned the to start with Barça participant other than Messi to score an absent aim in UCL knockout stages since Neymar in opposition to Bayern in 2015. pic.twitter.com/SnA8J3biA8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 25, 2020

The absence of strength in depth was regrettable – I’m not even positive I’ve viewed these types of an inexperienced Barca bench in a very long, long time, but in several respects the people got the job carried out.

I consider I’d be correct in declaring that most persons looking at this would’ve taken a draw beforehand, versus a workforce that has beaten Liverpool in the the latest previous.

Notwithstanding the higher than we could surely have carried out without having Arturo Vidal dropping his head. The Chilean is superior than that, and his purple card coming so before long right after Sergio Busquets experienced got himself ruled out of the return as nicely was a hammer blow for the crew.

– Arturo Vidal gets a purple card and will be suspended for the 2nd leg, just like Busquets. pic.twitter.com/ffYVPQE1vM — (@TheEuropeanLad) February 25, 2020

Some could possibly say that it will make sure that Frenkie de Jong and Arthur have to hence play collectively. Silver linings and all that.

Which is as perhaps, but the fact Setien will be not able to phone upon both of Busi and Arturo at any point may show awkward.

Talking of which, an El Clasico without having Gerard Pique does not bear pondering about. It was a nasty tumble for the centre-back, and 1 can only hope that it is a sprain that a bit of relaxation will cure.

If not, a centre-back pairing, potentially, of Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet is most likely to prove disastrous in opposition to the rate of Vinicius Jr. if he plays, or Gareth Bale.

Surely Ronald Araujo has to get the nod or probably Jean-Clair Todibo. Oh, wait around….

Busquets: “We never have a quite deep squad simply because however they planned it like that”. Busquets firing photographs aiming at Bartomeu and the board. And he’s not mistaken for it. pic.twitter.com/AEkRbH0iKl — De Ara Torres (@dearatorres) February 25, 2020

Sergio Busquets’ publish-match quotation about squad depth undoubtedly put the cat among the pigeons and coming so quickly following Leo’s job interview suggesting Barca are not excellent sufficient to gain the Champions League this season, you get the emotion that the seal has been broken now and the gamers are finally starting up to round on the board.

How that performs out in the coming weeks will be attention-grabbing.

In the meantime, we can at the very least hang on to what is still a optimistic final result, it is just a disgrace that it came at such a price tag.