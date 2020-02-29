[Barcelona’s five best Bernabeu wins]

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Pictures

A look back at some vintage Clasicos from the past ten years

It is the 53rd minute. Barça have just scored as a result of Andres Iniesta. 3-.

That game completed 4-. A Messi-a lot less Barça managed to down Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, encapsulating a development of dominance for the Catalan club at Madrid’s dwelling. Barça have won 8 of the former eleven meetings in between the two clubs (absent from household). A staggering history. Even far more so considering the truth that Madrid dominated the soccer landscape in the second half of the 2010s.

This write-up ranks the five most effective Clasico wins at the Bernabeu. It was a hard conclusion a number of thrillers did not make the cut. The types that did, nonetheless, are some of the ideal video games of soccer in new memory.

five. Authentic Madrid -3 Barcelona





Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images



Ernesto Valverde’s unbeaten Barça arrived into this as favorites, versus a Madrid side that experienced had a combined commence to the Liga marketing campaign. Valverde fielded a conservative 4-four-two with Alba, Vermaelen, Pique and Roberto forming the back four along with Iniesta, Busquets, Rakitic and Paulinho in midfield. Uninspiring, indeed, but extremely helpful. Paulinho had discovered a loaded vein of sort at the time and had shaped a good link with Messi, covering area on the correct when Messi cut within and managing into the box to develop havoc.

Zidane, on the other hand, had fielded a 4-one-3-2, with Casemiro as a pivot and Kovacic in the gap. Kovacic experienced been a surprise addition, deployed to protect Messi in the appropriate 50 percent-place.

It was incredibly a great deal a video game of two halves, with Madrid acquiring the greater possibilities in the 1st and Barça dominating in the 2nd. Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the 54th moment, blasting in a drilled hard work immediately after some good perform by Rakitic and Roberto. Barça doubled their benefit as a result of a Messi penalty, 10 minutes later on, after Carvajal saved a Paulinho header with his hand and received himself despatched off in the course of action. A 3rd came late on, with Messi squaring the ball for an incoming Aleix Vidal. three-. Quick as you like it.

Barça concluded the recreation with 3 ambitions, 18 shots (11 on target), 56% possession and an xG of 3.71 (to Madrid’s one.30). It was a scientific overall performance. Barça had been in the throes of their Valverdesque transformation and this functionality was a great instance. Not fully without faults, but convincing enough.

four. Genuine Madrid -two Barcelona



Image by Alex Livesey/Getty Photographs



Many remember this game for that Messi masterclass, and rightfully so. In the very first leg of a tense semi-ultimate fixture, Messi took the Madrid defense to the cleaners with two wonderfully labored plans. Pep fielded a four-3-3 with Puyol, Busquets, Pique and Alves in defense, Seydou Keita, Mascherano and Xavi in midfield, with Messi, Pedro and Villa up major. Mourinho, on the other hand, went with a 4-1-two-one-2 diamond, with Marcelo, Ramos, Albiol and Arbeloa in defence, Pepe, Diarra, Xabi Alonso and Ozil in midfield together with Ronaldo and Di Maria up prime. Standard Mourinho, then.

The recreation was a restricted affair, all issues considered (both teams managed a complete of 14 pictures). Even so, the complexion of the video game improved in the 61st moment, when Pepe was sent off for a boots-up challenge on Alves. Barça scored soon just after, in the 76th moment, with Messi finding at the finish of a low cross by Afellay. Messi doubled his tally in the 87th, by scoring what can only be explained as a ‘worldie’. Just after getting the ball from Busquets, the Argentine danced previous five defenders in advance of slipping the ball further than the arrive at of a hapless Casillas. It is one of ‘those’ objectives. 1 of the purest exhibitions of genius in the record of sport.

Barça completed the match with two critical away aims and development all but certain.

3. True Madrid -four Barcelona



Photo by Miguel Ruiz/FC Barcelona by way of Getty Photographs



Enrique’s Barça arrived into this sport, without Messi certainly, but with a a few-place direct at the top rated and an in-type duo of Neymar and Luis Suarez. In the absence of Messi, Enrique began Roberto on the correct-hand facet, along with Neymar and Suarez, when opting for a midfield trio of Rakitic, Busquets and Iniesta and a back again 4 of Alba, Mascherano, Pique and Alves. Rafa Benitez, also, fielded a complete toughness side with an attacking quartet of Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale and Rodriguez.

Barça ended up at Madrid’s throat ideal from the off and broke the deadlock early, with Suarez getting on the end of a charming 24 go go with an emphatic outside the house of the boot strike. 1-. They doubled their gain in the 39th moment when Iniesta threaded a ball via for Neymar, who slotted it in versus an advancing Keylor Navas. Iniesta himself bought on the scoresheet in the 53rd minute. The Spaniard blasted the ball in the top corner just after getting it through a Neymar backheel. Suarez capped the rout with a chipped finish, rubbing salt into the wound.

A deep wound, indeed. Barça finished the video game with 18 shots (seven on focus on), 59% possession and a six-level cushion at the best of La Liga. It was the Suarez and Neymar demonstrate like we’d never noticed it. And it was electrifying.

two. Actual Madrid 3-4 Barcelona



Image by Denis Doyle/Getty Photographs



In his first (and only) check out to the Bernabeu as Barcelona manager, Tata Martino oversaw a seven-objective thriller and in carrying out so, saved his side’s La Liga hopes alive. He fielded a really solid lineup, with Xavi, Busquets and Fabregas in midfield together with Neymar, Messi and Iniesta in assault. Ancelotti fielded a similar a 4-3-three with Modric, Xabi Alonso and Di Maria as the midfielders. In assault, he used the acquainted front three of Bale, Benzema and Cristiano.

Barca went in advance early as a result of Iniesta, who thundered the ball into the right top rated corner with his remaining immediately after being performed on by Messi. Barça located themselves at the rear of, nonetheless, immediately after two fast strikes by Benzema, in the house of 4 minutes. Barca pulled degree in the 42nd, as a result of a pretty Messi goal. That was when the activity bought feisty, however, with Ramos at some point seeing purple in the 63rd minute Messi drew Barça degree by using the subsequent penalty, right after Ronaldo experienced pulled Madrid ahead through a penalty of his have, minutes earlier. That was not it, having said that. There was one more twist in the tale, as the referee gave the third penalty of the sport Barça’s way. Messi scored. four-3. Activity in excess of.

This activity was tense in each sense of the word. It was fraught with indiscipline, indeed, but it did have times of footballing brilliance, in particular from Messi and Di Maria.

1. Actual Madrid two-three Barcelona



Image by David Ramos/Getty Photographs



A typical. And a deserving amount 1. Barça came into this match trailing in the La Liga race, a few factors powering a Madrid facet that also experienced a game in hand. It was do or die for the Catalans. Shed and the league is missing. With that in head, Enrique fielded a potent eleven starting up Roberto, Pique, Umtiti and Alba at the back, Busquets, Iniesta and Rakitic in the center of the park along with Messi, Suarez and Alcacer up best. Zidane fielded his strongest achievable eleven, beginning with Casemiro, Kroos and Modric in midfield and Cristiano, Bale and Benzema in assault.

The 1st 50 percent was a feisty affair. Heaps of fouls, a lot of refereeing and a bleeding mouth. Real took the guide through Casemiro, who got on the end of a Ramos rebound. Barça equalised by way of Messi just five minutes afterwards the Argentine skipped previous two (tissues and all) and drilled the ball into the net. Rakitic gave the Blaugrana the guide in the 73rd moment by blasting one into the web following a neat pretend shot. The absent side’s joy was quick-lived. Rodriguez equalised for the Meringues in the 85th, seemingly ending Barça’s title hopes. A Messi goal was published in the stars, nonetheless. Sergi Roberto brought the ball from his very own 18 lawn box into the opposing 50 %. He handed it to Gomes, who then laid it off for a charging Alba. Alba, in standard vogue, cut the ball back for an incoming Messi who slotted it in. Effortless as you like. three-2.

This sport genuinely had it all. Accidents, scuffles, late drama. You identify it. Definitely impressive.