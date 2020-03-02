[Barcelona’s woeful functionality was significantly from traditional]

Image by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Pictures

The champions deservedly lost at the Bernabeu

Wherever do you even commence with that? Utterly abysmal just about from begin to end.

A several brief flashes apart, and in opposition to what undoubtedly was not the finest Real Madrid side of recent memory, Barca could’ve played for a further 90 minutes and nevertheless not located the back of the internet.

Frenkie de Jong experienced arguably his worst recreation in the blaugrana, actively playing regularly below-strike passes, not finding his targets and not building sharp more than enough movements to display for the likes of Sergio Busquets.

In truth, absence of sharpness and movement appeared to be a topic suitable through the side, with some of the players even looking sluggish at times.

De Jong and Griezmann both inadequate tonight but that is not simply because they are bad players – it can be simply because they/their teammates do not know their roles. Identical difficulty for Dembele and Coutinho. 400+ million. On gamers who don’t/can not in shape it. Sheesh that is horrifying. — Andy West (@andywest01) March one, 2020

And let us contact it appropriate much too. Leo Messi was not significantly better either. When was the past time you observed him having difficulties to get away from Marcelo?! Relaxation him if he’s not match, or bench him when he’s not good more than enough. He doesn’t get a no cost move.

Indeed, we experienced our probabilities to score, but ultimately we did not and paid the heaviest price tag. Were it not for Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gerard Pique’s heroics the damage would’ve been far, significantly worse.

Let’s hope that Arturo Vidal was shaking his head when leaving the pitch because of his very own lack of passion and motivation in what was the largest game of the period to day.

If it was because he was coming off early once again, then he as well wants to acquire a prolonged tough appear at himself.

I have observed the light-weight

De jong Vidal and Griezmann have to have to be dropped

Messi wants to be criticized and rightly so he’s been regular below setien

By no means criticize pique yet again he has a bunch of bums all over him — Davin Pajuelo (@Cule_4_lifetime) March 1, 2020

Even with Casemiro and Toni Kroos remaining extra laboured commonly, they bossed the midfield at times, and that merely is not very good adequate.

Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane were being not often set beneath any pressure, and certainly not plenty of to see the problems that they typically make creep in.

And maybe we need to search at Quique Setien’s set-up as well.

While a 4-male midfield is easy to understand to a place, after it was clear that it wasn’t really doing work apart from belongings sake, then the mentor required to be proactive and modify factors.

Setién’s downfall will be not believing in his have ideal’s for the reason that he‘s also afraid to fail. If you’re gonna be pragmatic and tedious, do it the Valverde way. If you’re likely to opt for possession then dare to be courageous. No 50 percent measures. — De Ara Torres (@dearatorres) March one, 2020

Just before this night, the Cantabrian had been (perfectly he continue to is) the only mentor to have crushed Zinedine Zidane two times, and nonetheless the bravery which we have arrive to assume of his teams was nowhere to be viewed.

That’s now 5 defeats this year and 31 ambitions conceded – the worst in the top five.

If any one thinks we nevertheless have a probability at successful the league from this stage, frankly, you are deluded.

Let us get the year in excess of with and hope to god the board get it proper in the summer and we can commence afresh… simply because that was pathetic.