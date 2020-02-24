barclay-goodrow-joins-lightning-in-last-minute-deal-before-trade-deadline

San Jose Sharks’ Barclay Goodrow in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Barclay Goodrow from the San Jose Sharks on Monday in a last-minute deal before the NHL trade deadline.

The Lightning confirmed the trade Monday afternoon. In addition to Goodrow, the Bolts will also get a third-round draft pick.

In exchange, San Jose gets a 2020 first-round pick and forward Anthony Greco.

The 26-year-old Canadian has been with the Sharks since the 2014-2015 season and has appeared in a total of 268 games for San Jose. He has 26 career goals and 45 assists.

Goodrow has also skated in 22 career Stanley Cup playoff games. In those games, he has recorded two goals.

