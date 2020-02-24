barclay-goodrow-joins-lightning-in-last-minute-deal-before-trade-deadline

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Barclay Goodrow from the San Jose Sharks on Monday in a last-minute deal before the NHL trade deadline.
The Lightning confirmed the trade Monday afternoon. In addition to Goodrow, the Bolts will also get a third-round draft pick.
In exchange, San Jose gets a 2020 first-round pick and forward Anthony Greco.
The 26-year-old Canadian has been with the Sharks since the 2014-2015 season and has appeared in a total of 268 games for San Jose. He has 26 career goals and 45 assists.
Goodrow has also skated in 22 career Stanley Cup playoff games. In those games, he has recorded two goals.
LATEST LIGHTNING NEWS:
Top Videos
Tampa police arrest robbery suspect following chase
Cigar City ranked #5 on ‘Best Brewers In The World’ list
Father shot and killed
Drone video appears to show man harassing manatee near Gandy Bridge
Search on for man who took picture up woman’s dress at Brandon Walmart
Tampa Bay fire crews battle Charlotte County fire
Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa
Police Investigating after finding woman’s body at Picnic Island Park
Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children
Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75
Monday Midday Weather Update
Trending Stories