March 2, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Barclays’ chairman and board really should rescind their assistance for Chief Government Jes Staley next the disclosure of regulatory probes into his one-way links with U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, the bank’s third largest investor mentioned on Monday.

Sherborne Traders, whose Chief Government Edward Bramson has waged an activist marketing campaign against Staley for several years, explained the renomination of Staley to the bank’s board was “extremely sick-advised”.

A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment on Monday but referred Reuters to earlier statements created by the lender in which it mentioned Staley had the complete self esteem of the board.

Staley has stated he regrets getting a specialist romantic relationship with Epstein, who killed himself very last August whilst awaiting trial on intercourse trafficking costs.

