Climate activists have “shut down” 30 Barclays financial institution branches in London citing the hottest temperature as a motive for their steps.

Throughout London, 30 branches were being taped up by Greenpeace right away, which includes Barclay’s flagship department in Piccadilly Circus.

The branches in Central, North, South and West London have been all “shut” by the activists more than Barclay’s “ongoing multi-billion greenback support for fossil fuels”.

The Piccadilly Circus branch itself is blocked by a display of pictures cataloguing some of the extraordinary local weather disasters all-around the globe.

The activists said their protest has been designed just times right after February was declared the wettest due to the fact documents started in the British isles.

Barclays has been contacted for remark.

