[barclays-‘shutdown’-stay:-updates-right-after-greenpeace-power-30-financial-institution-branches-shut-in-climate-protest]

Climate activists have “shut down” 30 Barclays financial institution branches in London citing the hottest temperature as a motive for their steps.
Throughout London, 30 branches were being taped up by Greenpeace right away, which includes Barclay’s flagship department in Piccadilly Circus.
The branches in Central, North, South and West London have been all “shut” by the activists more than Barclay’s “ongoing multi-billion greenback support for fossil fuels”.
The Piccadilly Circus branch itself is blocked by a display of pictures cataloguing some of the extraordinary local weather disasters all-around the globe.
The activists said their protest has been designed just times right after February was declared the wettest due to the fact documents started in the British isles.
Barclays has been contacted for remark.
For the most up-to-date updates on the closures, together with a record of all the branches influenced, please adhere to the live site underneath.
Barclays is ‘biggest fossil gasoline backing lender in Europe’
In accordance to Greenpeace, in between 2016 and 2018 by itself, Barclays delivered loans and other providers value $85 billion to the fossil fuel marketplace, creating them the most significant economic institution backing fossil gasoline industries.
Why are Barclays becoming specific
Morten Thaysen, climate finance campaigner at Greenpeace United kingdom explained:
Barclays need to prevent funding the weather emergency, which is why we’ve taken motion now.
From floods to bushfires and history heat in Antarctica, the impacts of this disaster are staring us in the face.
Still Barclays retains pumping billions into fossil fuel businesses at just the time we need to end backing these polluting enterprises.
Financial institutions are just as accountable for the local climate crisis as the fossil fuel businesses they fund, yet they’ve escaped scrutiny for a long time.
We have shut down branches throughout the region to shine a spotlight on Barclays’ role in bankrolling this crisis.
It’s time Barclays pulled the plug and backed absent from funding fossil fuels for very good.
Barclays say they want to do all they can to shift to minimal carbon economy
The spokeswoman for Barclays added they want to do all they can though “guaranteeing worldwide power requires continue to be fulfilled”
We recognise that climate change is just one of the best difficulties struggling with the globe nowadays, and are decided to do all we can to support the transition to a small carbon economic system, while also making sure that global strength requires go on to be achieved.
No timescale for branch reopening
A Spokeswoman for Barclays has reported:
Our precedence is to make sure the well being and safety of our colleagues and prospects and we are operating really hard to get the department open up as soon as we quite possibly can whilst we are not be able to give an specific timescale.
The branches shut
Below is a entire record of every single Barclays department in London which was influenced by the Greenpeace ‘shutdown’:
- 48 Regent St, Westminster
- Atlas Property, 1-7 King St, Metropolis of London
- 100 Fenchurch St, City of London
- 29-33 Wormwood St, Town of London
- 128 Moorgate, Finsbury, City of London
- 9 Portman Square, Marylebone
- 5a Marylebone Higher St, Marylebone
- 15-17 Terrific Portland St, Marylebone
- 21 Hanover Sq., Mayfair
- 40 Wellington Rd, St John’s Wood
- 131 Finchley Rd, St John’s Wood
- 208 West Finish Lane, West Hampstead
- 28 Hampstead Significant St, Hampstead
- 320/322 Elgin Ave, Maida Vale
- 463/465 Brixton Rd, Brixton
- 1 / 3, Butterfly Stroll, Camberwell
- 147/149 Rye Ln, Peckham
- 68 Lordship Ln, East Dulwich,
- 38 Islington Environmentally friendly, The Angel
- two Highbury Corner, Highbury East
- 403 Holloway Rd, Holloway
- 254-256 Seven Sisters Rd, Finsbury Park
- 60 Putney Higher St, Putney
- 20 Fulham Broadway, Fulham
- 75 King St, Hammersmith
- 20 Previous Brompton Rd, Kensington
- 348 King’s Rd, Chelsea
- C30 Sloane Sq., Chelsea
- 191 Earls Ct Rd, Earl’s Court
Branches shut
30 Barclays retail branches have been shut close to London as very well as other branches in Hove in a Greenpeace climate adjust protest.
Activists taped upp the entrances to the shops and have set up stickers and images targeting Barclays for their “assist” of the fossil gasoline marketplace.