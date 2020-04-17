Bardot Will get Again Together To Perform ‘Poison’ In Video clip Reunion

If you were wanting for a explanation to smile nowadays, 3/5ths of the iconic Australian lady group Bardot came collectively for a 20th anniversary reunion on IGTV and holy shit, it was unbelievable.

To celebrate 20 years given that their strike track Poison topped the charts on April 17 , 2000, the women bought collectively (nearly) to perform the tune that started out it all.

Katie Underwood, Belinda Chapple and Tiffani Wood have been all existing for the movie reunion, which observed them complete a stripped back again model of the track. But really don’t get it mistaken, even immediately after 20 years, they even now absolutely nailed the vocals.

“When a Zoom catch up finishes up in a track,” the publish was captioned.

Former members Sally Polihronas and Sophie Monk weren’t existing in the online video get in touch with, which is very unsurprising taking into consideration neither of them have been tagged in any of the pictures existing on the formal band account.

While we’d all appreciate to see a whole-team reunion, Katie Underwood’s 20th anniversary tribute on Instagram very last week asserts that Soph and Sally definitely are not keen on acquiring the gang back alongside one another any time before long.

“Sadly two of our other group members did not share the very same nostalgia that we do – and which is okay. Probably some working day that will transform,” Katie Underwood wrote on Instagram very last 7 days in celebration of the band’s 20th birthday.

Notably, Sophie and Sally are cropped out of all bar one of the photos in Katie’s carousel.

Satisfied 20th Birthday – Poison/Bardot # 20 many years ago right now our lives adjusted without end. The launch of our very first solitary was the commencing of the most gruelling, exciting, confronting and awesome durations of my lifestyle. In any new task, you don’t always get along with every person but you hope you will discover some great kinds in there someplace. In these two women of all ages – Belinda & Tiffani – I observed my tribe – funny, smart, gifted, caring and grounded folks who I am delighted to nevertheless call good friends soon after all these decades. These last number of months, and even months, have been a joyful reunion for me. Thank you ???????? # Unfortunately two of our other team members did not share the similar nostalgia that we do – and that’s okay. It’s possible some day that will modify. ????‍♀️ # For now, I want to celebrate my Sisters of Bardot and say – thanks for all the fantastic occasions, sorry for all the poor kinds and cheers to a brilliant delighted and nutritious future for us all. # Joyful birthday Bardot babes ???????????????????????????????????????? # #bardotbirthday #20yrs #nostalgia #friendship #girlpower #popmusic #aussiepop #werockedit #popstars #mytribe

Whilst Sophie and Sally are no longer associated in the friendship team, you simply cannot aid but feel warm and fuzzy inside recognizing that Katie, Belinda and Tiffani are nevertheless “sisters-in-music.”

“In these two females – Belinda & Tiffani – I found my tribe – amusing, clever, gifted, caring and grounded people who I am delighted to however get in touch with friends immediately after all these yrs. These final couple months, and even months, have been a joyful reunion for me. Thank you,” Katie wrote.

You can peep the full movie on Fb underneath, but a warning: this will unquestionably ship you down an early 00s audio rabbit hole.