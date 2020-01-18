Barella goes back to Serie A

Inter Milan qualified for the quarterfinals of Coppa Italia on Tuesday and will now continue chasing Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.

They will be looking to get back into the Serie A winning streak after losing points in a draw against Atalanta last weekend. The draw left them two points behind Juve in the league, but they managed to get a better result earlier this week. They completely demolished Cagliari on Tuesday in the Coppa Italia match, which they won 4-1. They are hoping for a similar demolition against Lecce on Sunday.

Lecce is at the other end of the Serie A spectrum. They have lost each of their last 4 games and have not won since the end of November. This brutal stretch made them drop to 17th place in the league. Taking points against an Inter team that has already beaten them 4-0 would require a Herculean effort and would be considered a huge success for that team.

Inter remain slightly shorthanded for the match with Kwadwo Asamoah and Danilo D’Ambrosio still injured. However, they will continue to play their usual formation 3-5-2.

GK: Samir Handanovic

This position is never a surprise for Inter Milan. Now it will always be Samir Handanovic who will start in the matches that matter and for good reason. Even at 35, there are strong reasons to believe that Handanovic is the best goalkeeper in Serie A. The number certainly supports him this season as he leads the league in white and Inter have allowed the fewest goals in the league. No one will be surprised if he adds a new blank sheet to his impressive numbers on Sunday.