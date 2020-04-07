Barfly: Take home happy hour with this list of in-going drink offerings

As of early April, more Oahu bars and breweries offer on-the-go drinks for customers affected by the coronavirus crisis.
This list will be updated; send information to jason@staradvertiser.com. Click here for more on-the-go drinks in Honolulu.
BEER LAB HI
1010 University Ave.
94-515 Ukee St. # 310
Open noon to 7 p.m. everyday
888-0913, 517-3128
beerlabhi.com
>> All growler and crushers to buy one, get another 50% off
>> Pre-order argument service available online (ready in 1 hour)
BUZZ’S ORIGINAL STEAK HOUSE
413 Kawailoa Rd.
Open noon to 6 p.m. everyday
261-4661, facebook.com/buzzsoriginalsteakhouse
>> 2 BFRD cocktails for $ 20
>> 50% off select wine bottles
CAFE DUCK BUTT
901 Kawaiahao St.
Open 3 to 9 p.m. everyday
593-1880, instagram.com/cafeduckbutt
>> $ 20 soju cocktails (4 for $ 60, 6 for $ 85; $ 5 discount on next visit when returning carafes)
DALEY
1110 Nuuanu Ave.
Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
toasttab.com/the-daley
>> $ 15 bottle of wine
>> $ 5 Beers (Maui Blonde Bikini, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Tecate)
>> 1-liter dairy ale, $ 32
>> Note: Daley’s shares a liquor license with Encore Room, so open bottles at the bar are available for purchase as well.
BAR VINTAGE ISLAND VINTAGE
Royal Shopping Mall (Pickup via Island Vintage Coffee, Cheese Pickup Kit)
Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday
799-9463 (text), 926-5662 (voice)
instagram.com/islandvintagewinebar
>> 50% off wine bottles and purchases of cheese or deli
>> Bring your own full-grown growler: $ 6 (20 oz.), $ 8 (25 oz.), $ 10 (40 oz.) And $ 12 (64 oz.)
MOANI ISLAND BISTRO & BAR
Ka Makana Alii
Open 3 to 9 p.m. everyday
670-2638
themoanihawaii.com
>> 32-ounce-to-cocktails, $ 25
>> 32 ounces of draft beer, $ 10
STEWBUM & STONEWALL BREWING CO.
96 N. King St.
Open 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday
376-8939
stewbumandstonewall.hrpos.heartland.us
>> 20 taps featuring mostly local beers, starting at $ 16 per 64-ounce growler filling
>> New growlers available for purchase, or bring-your-own