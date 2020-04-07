Barfly: Take home happy hour with this list of in-going drink offerings

As of early April, more Oahu bars and breweries offer on-the-go drinks for customers affected by the coronavirus crisis.

This list will be updated; send information to jason@staradvertiser.com. Click here for more on-the-go drinks in Honolulu.

BEER LAB HI

1010 University Ave.

94-515 Ukee St. # 310

Open noon to 7 p.m. everyday

888-0913, 517-3128

beerlabhi.com

>> All growler and crushers to buy one, get another 50% off

>> Pre-order argument service available online (ready in 1 hour)

BUZZ’S ORIGINAL STEAK HOUSE

413 Kawailoa Rd.

Open noon to 6 p.m. everyday

261-4661, facebook.com/buzzsoriginalsteakhouse

>> 2 BFRD cocktails for $ 20

>> 50% off select wine bottles

CAFE DUCK BUTT

901 Kawaiahao St.

Open 3 to 9 p.m. everyday

593-1880, instagram.com/cafeduckbutt

>> $ 20 soju cocktails (4 for $ 60, 6 for $ 85; $ 5 discount on next visit when returning carafes)

DALEY

1110 Nuuanu Ave.

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

toasttab.com/the-daley

>> $ 15 bottle of wine

>> $ 5 Beers (Maui Blonde Bikini, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Tecate)

>> 1-liter dairy ale, $ 32

>> Note: Daley’s shares a liquor license with Encore Room, so open bottles at the bar are available for purchase as well.

BAR VINTAGE ISLAND VINTAGE

Royal Shopping Mall (Pickup via Island Vintage Coffee, Cheese Pickup Kit)

Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday

799-9463 (text), 926-5662 (voice)

instagram.com/islandvintagewinebar

>> 50% off wine bottles and purchases of cheese or deli

>> Bring your own full-grown growler: $ 6 (20 oz.), $ 8 (25 oz.), $ 10 (40 oz.) And $ 12 (64 oz.)

MOANI ISLAND BISTRO & BAR

Ka Makana Alii

Open 3 to 9 p.m. everyday

670-2638

themoanihawaii.com

>> 32-ounce-to-cocktails, $ 25

>> 32 ounces of draft beer, $ 10

STEWBUM & STONEWALL BREWING CO.

96 N. King St.

Open 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday

376-8939

stewbumandstonewall.hrpos.heartland.us

>> 20 taps featuring mostly local beers, starting at $ 16 per 64-ounce growler filling

>> New growlers available for purchase, or bring-your-own