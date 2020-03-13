Bark Taylor Slipknot and his wife Alicia are working on a new side project

Slipknot frontman Cora Taylor and his wife, Alicia Taylor combined in a fresh new design.

Alicia went to Twitter, to forge their plans, writing: “CT and I are working on a brand new project together (like we need another hobby), and I can not wait to share it with you!”

Participant Cherry Bombs do not tell you more, but it is likely that in the coming weeks, she update the information.

The pair married in October 2019. At that time they shared their photographs with his ceremonies.

CT and I are working on a brand new project together (like we need another hobby), and I can not wait to share it with you! 🤘🖤😈

– Alicia Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) March 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Taylor’s son Griffin and Shawn “Clown” Son Krahan Simon conducted the first musical concert with a group of Vended earlier this week.

Speech held at the Club Vaudeville Mews in Des Moines, Iowa, the city where it was formed a group of their parents.

A new documentary about Slipknot will be aired on BBC Four today (March 13), which will feature new interviews and footage.

Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life goes at 11 pm and will enable fans to look into the recent intimate concert band in the studio Maida Vale BBC.

Last week, the group has postponed a scheduled tour of Asia after World karanavirusa flash.

Slipknot had to start their tour on March 20 in Tokyo two releases its Knotfest festival. They also had to play in Singapore, Jakarta and Manila in the near future.