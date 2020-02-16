[barking-stabbing-stay-updates:-person-fights-for-his-everyday-living-right-after-sandringham-road-assault]

A substantial police cordon has been established up in Barking right after a young man was stabbed.

Achieved Police officers are at the scene on Sandringham Highway on Sunday night (February 16) alongside with London Ambulance Service paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance.

Officers had been known as at 4.24pm after observed a guy in his mid-20s had been stabbed.

He has been taken to an East London medical center, where by he is in a vital condition.

Two males have been arrested on suspicion of tried murder.

A law enforcement spokesperson added that a big scene is in position and users of the pubic are urged to steer clear of the place.

