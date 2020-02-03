Barnaby Joyce confirms the leadership of the Nationals

Barnaby Joyce has confirmed that there will be a slip of the Nationals leadership tomorrow and he will fight for the top job.

Mr. Joyce told the media today that he had informed current President Michael McCormack of his intentions.

“With due respect, there will be a spill and I will stand,” said the former leader of the Nationals.

Mr. Joyce said Prime Minister Scott Morrison had often spoken of “silent Australians,” but it was up to the Nationals to “represent the almost invisible Australians.”

Barnaby Joyce has confirmed that he will challenge the leadership of the Nationals. (Supplied)

“We have to make sure that we are not another party’s shadow, that we speak in our own voice,” he said.

Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien announced that he would call for a leader at the party room meeting on Tuesday.

“I am going to call for electoral leadership tomorrow at the National Party Room meeting,” he said in a statement.

“Everything else is important for the party room.”

The move comes after Senator Bridget McKenzie resigned as deputy leader and left the cabinet after the sport sparked a scandal.

Mr. Joyce resigned as Deputy Prime Minister and Head of State in 2018 after revelations about his affair with former media consultant Vikki Campion surfaced.

Union leader Anthony Albanese said the concept of Joyce’s comeback was bizarre.

“The idea that they are thinking about bringing Barnaby Joyce back, as the Deputy Prime Minister shows how deep they have gone,” he told reporters in Melbourne.