Barnes & Noble Cancels ‘Various Editions’ Book Campaign After Mass Criticism

As we all know, February is Black History Month: a month to celebrate the achievements of African Americans and how they have surpassed so much throughout US history. In honor of Black History Month, New York’s Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue store announced “Various Editions”, a new series created to help celebrate the month.

With this new series, many classic book covers will be redefined, depicting the characters as Black, unlike those we assume are White. But why change only the book covers? Why not focus on works published by African-American writers or focus on African-American characters

Many social media critics have asked the same questions, with some calling the proposed series a “literary black-eye” act. This led Barnes & Noble to issue an apology and cancel the order.

Where were B&N wrong?

Barnes & Noble probably didn’t have bad intentions when it came to this idea for Black History Month. However, the concept is poorly executed. Looking at the list, of all the works featured in the Various Editions campaign, one was presented by an African American writer, Alexander Doumas (The Count of Monte Cristo).

Taking-what we know to be-Aces characters and redefining them as Black characters doesn’t necessarily do much for the stories themselves because the stories never change. the exterior may be different, but the interior remains original. In that case, we really judge a book by its cover.

If they wanted to show diversity in literature, they would have to focus exclusively on works written by black authors. In addition, they could focus on bold novels. Either way, the series could have shown black excellence if they did so with these customs.

This was the first time Barnes & Noble announced such a series, but the chain always celebrates Black History Month in stores and online. They present books written by Black writers and books that include Black characters. Which, if you think about it, is what they had to continue doing in the “Diverse Editions” series, only slightly enhancing it.

Little to do with banning books?

Barnes & Noble sadly saddened to present novels written by and about African Americans shows a slight resemblance to the act of banning books. Prohibition of books refers to a form of censorship where public spaces (schools, libraries, etc.) remove books because of their specific themes, ideas, or overall content.

The act of banning books dates back to 1650, but reached an all-time high in the 1970s. From there, the “Book Bans Week” began in 1982, where people met to end these restrictions on some books. However, the practice continues to this day.

Many topics that create a book that provokes or is eligible for a ban usually address issues of race, ethnicity, and sexuality. Last year’s list of banned books includes five novels written by black writers or mostly black characters in stories. These include Paradise by Toni Morrison, The New Jim Crow: Mass Engagement in the Age of Coloring by Michelle Alexander, and Visit Day by Jacqueline Woodson.

African-American writers and their work must not be pushed to the side and forgotten. have the same right to exist in libraries as they do other classic novels. As Black History Month is about celebrating prominent African American figures, writers should not be treated differently, something critics of the Various Editions campaign want to emphasize.

This idea should remain on the shelf for now.