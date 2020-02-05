Barnes & Noble provides classic titles for Black History Month with ‘Diverse Covers’

If you try to be involved, you will look stupid: a story about Black History Month. From AM New York, the story emerged that Penguin Random House and Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue partnered at the “start” of Black History Month to give “twelve classic novels for young adults new titles, called” Diverse Editions ”are known. ‘” Oh God.

The tiles that received this “diverse edition” treatment are:

Alice in Wonderland

Romeo and Juliet

The three musketeers

Moby Dick

The secret garden

The Count of Monte Cristo

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Emma

The Wizard of Oz

Peter Pan

treasure island

Frankenstein

So there are several problems with this whole situation. First, only one of the authors in this bundle is actually of African descent, and that’s Alexandre Dumas. Second, some of these books contain a racist or imperialist language (specifically Moby Dick, The Secret Garden and Peter Pan). Third, the envelopes don’t even reflect black people to celebrate Black History Month, and after all it’s Black History Month, so why not just … I don’t know, promote classic and contemporary black writers!

It’s so frustrating that this drive for diversity basically pulls out a few well-known titles without copyright issues and just pats you on the back. There are so many amazing titles from black writers that you could have been exposed to – Clotel, Iola Leroy, your eyes were watching God, the color purple, passing, sister outsider, etc. – but no. Various covers of Emma by Jane Austen, that’s how we celebrate Black History Month!

What’s worse is that fansplaning co-moderator Elizabeth Minkel uses an AI algorithm to find out which titles have a racially ambiguous protagonist and “whether or not the protagonist was explicitly described as white” City! “

What isn’t mentioned here, though highlighted in the press release I received, is how they chose these titles: they used ~ AI ~ to search a corpus of over 100 books to determine if the protagonist was expressly described as white or not, and whether they weren’t, they went into town! https://t.co/RgpSdB54B9

– Elizabeth Minkel (@elizabethminkel) February 5, 2020

I’m just wondering what happened to American Dirt and then this lazy, clumsy initiative. There is so much black authorship that has passed for Black History Month to celebrate Black History Month.

I keep coming back to this and the decision to delete the black classic that comes from a celebration of Black History Month. In New York. Where the Harlem Renaissance happened. Entertaining fact that they could have reissued some of these books with new covers and received excellent sales and press. https://t.co/MTQERNHdeI

– ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) February 5, 2020

Wiping out black people and using our month to celebrate People of Color is the kind of capitalist nonsense dedicated to a marginalized group every month. Zero colored people benefit from this. Only one mixed black man is celebrated in this book, and none of these books specifically has a protagonist who is black or not white. There is enough diversity to celebrate within blackness and black identity, but an event needs to be created that is actually interested in celebrating blackness and not just benefiting from “diversity”.

(To update)

The event has been canceled.

The event Diverse Editions originally planned for this evening at our location @BNFifthAvenue was canceled. Please note our explanation: pic.twitter.com/jGquff9MyM

– Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz), February 5, 2020

(via AMNY)

