Barnes & Noble suspends reissues of classics after playing about new multicultural cover images

NEW YORK – Barnes & Noble draws a planned line of famous literature in reissued with multicultural cover images that has been criticized on many media.

“We recognize the voices that have raised concerns about the Various Editions project in our Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue store and have decided to suspend the initiative,” Barnes & Noble announced on Wednesday.

The author Adriana Herrera had called the books being launched this week, “the classics in Blackface.”

“Diverse Editions”, a joint project by Barnes & Noble and Penguin Random House, contained 12 texts, including Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”, “Marykenel” by Mary Shelley and “The Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum. are the same, but the cover shows main characters with illustrations with dark skin by artists with ‘different ethnic groups and backgrounds’, says Barnes & Noble.

“Various editions” was announced at a time when the publishing company was already confronted with research into the novel “American Dirt” and the representation of Mexican life and culture. “Absolute TONE-DEAF decision-making,” Mexican-American writer David Bowles, a prominent critic of “American Dirt,” tweeted about “Various Editions.”

The decision also comes in February, which is Black History Month, an annual celebration of past and present performances.

Too much disbelief online, the organizers of “Various Editions” had said they used artificial intelligence to review more than 100 older books and determine if the character or ethnicity of a character is specifically mentioned. Few would argue that Alice from “Alice in Wonderland” or the title characters from “Strange Case or Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” are suitable for a tribute to black history.

“They could have Googled, a dozen books chosen from real black authors who are classics and broadcast with fresh covers and a big event,” tweeted author MIkki Kendall. “Add contemporary black authors to discuss these works and the whole is a victory. They didn’t do the easy or logical. “

Barnes & Noble acknowledged Wednesday that the new covers’ were not a substitute for black voices or color writers, whose work and voices deserve to be heard.

“The booksellers who defended this initiative were so convinced that it would help stimulate involvement with these classic titles,” the bookstore chain said. “It was a project inspired by our work with schools and was co-created to raise awareness and discussion during the Black History Month, in which Barnes & Noble stores will continue to mark a wide selection of books nationally for black history and great literature to celebrate color writers. “