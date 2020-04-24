Barnier criticizes UK over deadlock in ‘surreal’ Brexit negotiations

No progress was made in the most significant areas of disagreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom during weeklong talks on post-Brexit relations held by videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has accused the British side of not seriously engaging in certain aspects, and said that never before have such important discussions been held under such time pressure, which was all the more difficult given the need to fight the pandemic. and its serious economic benefits.

“In this context, the negotiations that occupied us this week may seem disconnected. It has even been called surreal, ”said Barnier after the talks on Friday.

European and British sources said progress should accelerate seriously in order to make sufficient progress, and an EU official said Barnier was seriously concerned about the prospect of not reaching an agreement.

“They listen to us politely present our text, but they do not engage in certain areas where they have no interest in reaching an agreement,” said a senior EU official.

“We don’t have much time, and we see that in some of the aspects that the British authorities know for us, the EU side, are essential to have an agreement in the end, they don’t want to budge. C is why Michel Barnier is worried. “

It was the first of three rounds of talks scheduled before June, when Britain will have its last chance to opt for more time to negotiate its future relationship with its main trading partner.

British sources have insisted that they will in no way accept an extension of the transitional period, which expires at the end of this year.

If no agreement can be reached between the UK and the EU by then, they will automatically start trading on the default terms of the World Trade Organization, which is expected to hit the UK economy hard. and its closest neighbors, especially Ireland.

Even if an agreement is reached, British negotiators say they are considering an arrangement like the EU has with Canada or Japan, which would cause significant barriers to trade.

“A level playing field”

The four most controversial areas concern the so-called “fair rules of the game”, the governance of the agreement, police and judicial cooperation and fishing rights, an area on which Great Britain has not yet submitted a legal text. . of its negotiating position.

The EU said it would not grant duty-free access to its single market unless Britain maintains labor and environmental standards and guarantees that it would not intervene to give companies an unfair advantage. Britain has rejected this as unacceptable.

On governance, the EU wants a single comprehensive framework while the United Kingdom wants a series of separate arrangements. The EU insists that Great Britain guarantees continued compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights and that the European Court of Justice be the final arbiter of disputes which affect EU law. Britain entirely rejects the jurisdiction of the ECJ.

“We will not make progress on so-called level playing field and governance arrangements until the EU has given up on imposing conditions on the UK that are not in other agreements EU business people who ignore the fact that we have left the EU as an independent state, “said a spokesman for the British government.

British sources said they had used the latest round of talks to challenge the EU’s argument that Britain’s size and proximity to the EU made the commitments fair, and they defended the British labor and environmental standards.

They said it was out of the question for Britain to continue fishing quota agreements with other EU countries, which Brussels proposed.

The two sides will meet for new rounds of talks starting on May 11 and June 1 before a high-level meeting before the end of June that will make the final decision on extending the transition.

Separately, the Specialized Committee on the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland will meet next Thursday. The EU has stressed that the conclusion of an agreement depends on the fact that Great Britain demonstrates that it promulgates previous agreements, including trade agreements between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which, according to the EU, involves regulatory, sanitary and phytosanitary controls on goods entering the North from Great Britain.