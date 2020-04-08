Barry Harren “in good spirits” after a minor heart attack

Her son and co-promoter Eddie Harren have confirmed that Barry Harren is promoting after undergoing a minor heart attack.

Harren is president of Matchroom Sport, World Snooker and the PDC Professional Darts Organization.

His son, who runs Matchroom Boxing, confirmed the news by paying tribute to the NHS and updating his father’s health.

“As if we can’t thank NHS enough, I want to thank Broomfield and Basildon staff in particular,” he wrote.

“My father, Barry Harren, was taken to hospital on Sunday after suffering a minor heart attack and underwent surgery yesterday. He is in good spirits and is back home today in good spirits,” he said.

Despite his recovery in hospital, Harren has been active on Twitter, even meeting fans to thank him for his candidacy for the NHS.

“Thank you for lending your fiancé to me – along with the rest of the things he does amazingly well. I see you in boxing,” Harren wrote.