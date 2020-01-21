Barry Soper: It is time for Jacinda Ardern to think badly about the agreements of the electoral year

COMMENT:

Jacinda Ardern must start thinking dirty this year, as is the case with electoral transactions.

Since MMP’s inception, there have been three-term governments, so a second administration would generally be lost.

But we are faced with a volatile electorate – and Labor faces an opponent of the National whose vote has always resisted, the majority of polls showing that it exceeds the Labor party.

And for the first time under the electoral system, the party which easily obtained the strongest vote could not occupy the pews of the Treasury, Winston Peters (injured by the old leadership) took care of it. In his book, the current leadership is just as toxic.

Given what happened after the last election, Ardern cannot afford to get acquainted with the precedent of MMP’s three-term governments. The precedent was thrown out of the water by Peters who accompanied the Labor Party to the detriment of the national, given that he obtained 44 percent of the votes against 37 for the work, or nearly 200,000 votes more than the Labour Party.

READ MORE:

• Andrew Dickens: many reasons to criticize Jacinda Ardern, but not for her vacation

• Premium – Clarke Gayford: This time, Jacinda and I escaped for a secret vacation in Australia

• “Don’t let her go”: Australians beg Jacinda Ardern to take over as PM

• Mystery man leads bizarre #turnardern online campaign against Jacinda Ardern

The coming months will require serious strategic thinking.

Simon Bridges knows that if he declares his hand, as John Key did in 2008, and excludes working with Peters, it will be much easier for Ardern to get dirty.

It would do well to think of concluding an agreement with New Zealand first, in the fairly marginal electorate of Northland for example, where Peters lost the seat to National in the last elections. Labor candidate Willow-Jean Prime was third, several thousand behind Peters.

Ardern could have a cup of John Key in the electorate with Peters, as he did with John Banks for Act in Epsom.

Paul Goldsmith was happy to be the invisible candidate there, sure to know that he is home on the list. This did little to hurt his career prospects, given that he is now the finance critic for National and, as the party knows, the party’s vote counts.

And doing electoral affairs is in reality far from dirty, they give the voter a certain intelligence. This allows them to vote for the party they would like to see in power at the expense of allowing a third-party MP to become a supporting partner and making the five percent threshold redundant.

As the leader of the greenhorn, Ardern must now start to think about its options – and make tough decisions.

However, her chances of succeeding would be better than the probabilities, provided she guarantees what the probabilities are and that is why the electorate deals with work in this environment is essential.

.