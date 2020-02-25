barry-will-get-locked-up-to-keep-away-from-threat-on-tonight’s-‘the-flash’

Barry sits in a cage in this however from an all new episode of The Flash!

In “Grodd Friended Me”, experience overwhelmed with all the modifications because Disaster, Barry (Grant Gustin) conducts an experiment that goes awry and puts him immediately in Gorilla Grodd’s path.

Expecting the worst, Barry is shocked when Grodd asks for his assistance. However for both The Flash and Grodd, matters get worse when a further villain seems — Solovar.

In the meantime, Iris (Candice Patton) will work with Eva to escape the Mirrorverse.

Tune in to The Flash TONIGHT (February 25) at eight/7c on The CW!