[Barstool Sports’ Kirk Minihane puts podcast on hiatus to offer with psychological overall health fears]

On Saturday, Barstool Athletics podcast host Kirk Minihane tweeted that “The Kirk Minihane Show” would be heading on hiatus as he enters treatment to deal with “depression and suicidal feelings.”

“The last thirty day period or so I have really been battling with despair and suicidal thoughts. I’m going to enter a cure system to battle this, so the present will be on hiatus. I’m frightened that these ideas and feelings are back, but this is life with depression. It is a hard combat.”

Minihane has been with Barstool Sporting activities due to the fact Could 2019. He’d earlier get notoriety as a morning display host at WEEI in Boston where by, as the Boston Globe set it, he was a “contentious host who introduced major rankings and recurrent controversy. He parted strategies with WEEI again in November 2018 after 5 decades there and introduced his podcast in January 2019 just before joining Barstool’s podcast network.

In August 2019, it seemed as although the honeymoon was more than when Minihane and Barstool ended up sued over an interview Minihane done with Somerville Mayor Curtatone. In the interview, Minihane posed as “Kevin Cullen of The Boston World“, (which is of take note due to the fact Minihane was responsible for Cullen’s 2018 suspension for fabrication). He also posted the interview on Barstool’s web-site. That led to some general public bickering involving Portnoy and Minihane, which inevitably led the podcast host to say, “My days at Barstool are more than, it appears to be. I’d be shocked if it is not.”

Shocked or not, Minihane remained with the firm and the lawsuit from them was dismissed in January.

As Boston.com notes, Minihane has lengthy been open up and general public when it will come to psychological wellbeing difficulties. He had previously taken a go away of absence from WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” display in September 2018 about psychological well being worries. Right after briefly returning to the demonstrate he would go back again on depart yet again shortly thereafter, stating at the time, “Still battling psychological well being issues…Truth is I arrived back again to operate too fast.’’

“Kirk Minihane Show” producer Steve Robinson, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy, and Barstool CEO Erika Nardini were among the those sharing their aid after the announcement.

Please pray for Kirk. https://t.co/7wK7nxmmf7 — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) February 29, 2020

I don’t pretend to know anything about psychological health issues. I do know we’ll of course assist Kirk in any way we can and we’ll be all set whenever he would like to resume. https://t.co/FGlX7aqGIY — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 29, 2020

Could not be a bigger Minifan. You obtained this. We have received you. — Erika K Nardini (@EKANardini) February 29, 2020

Kirk’s co-host, Blind Mike, also hosted a dwell stream to examine far more details all over what led to Kirk’s selection.

ICYMI We talked almost everything out. Begun major and ended with chuckle. A great deal additional material to come. This was a great start off. https://t.co/bjPyq46M8f — Blind Mike (@BlindMike_) March one, 2020

