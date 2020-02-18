[Bartomeu denies shelling out for discrediting social media posts]

Image by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Pictures

The Barcelona president has spoken

Barcelona president Joseph Maria Bartomeu came out with assurance and gusto that the club experienced no aspect in shelling out for social media posts that smeared Barcelona’s extended loved ones.

Bartomeu initially denied the promises from the report that SER Catalunya printed saying that Barcelona employed a enterprise to article unfavorable items about players and former users of the club.

“Yes, it is true that in 2017 we contracted a support for the monitoring of social media with the goal of analysing both of those beneficial and unfavorable messages about the club.” “It’s one thing which the vast majority of clubs and organizations do. We did not deal a company to discredit everyone. ”Given the confirmation that the social media accounts ended up linked to that enterprise which we have been performing with, we have provided guidance — me, individually — to rescind the deal with that enterprise. ”Have no question about it: Barca did not deal a company to smear gamers, ex-players, politicians, directors, presidential candidates or ex-presidents. It is entirely phony. We will protect ourselves by whatsoever suggests essential and will go just after any one that falsely accuses us.” Bartomeu | Resource

SER statements that the proof they furnished helps make it distinct that I3 Ventures had been behind the accounts that discredited club users, which incorporate Lionel Messi. This tale will not be likely absent at any time shortly. It’ll be intriguing to see if a lot more evidence is supplied and how Barcelona choose to react publicly.