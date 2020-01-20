Barty roars back to Melbourne | to win sports

Australian Ashleigh Barty will meet Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2020. – AFP pic

Ashleigh Barty, the world's number one and hoping for a home game, was terrified before moving on to the second round of the Australian Open today.

The 23-year-old recovered from a slow start when he met Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 5: 7, 6: 1, 6: 1 in a partisan and wet Melbourne.

Barty, who was under great pressure to deliver a home champion for the first time since Chris O’Neil in 1978, will next play Polona Hercog from Slovenia or the Swedish Rebecca Peterson.

Barty, who joked on the eve of her opener that she was tired of seeing her picture everywhere, is the face of the first Grand Slam of the year.

A nation is expected, and after the 120th Ukrainian’s release, Barty said that despite the indifferent start, she always felt under control.

“It’s all good, it’s amazing to be out here again,” said the Australian, who won her first title on home soil in Adelaide on Saturday.

“Really nice to clarify and sharpen it a little at the beginning of the second sentence.”

She described the support in the Rod Laver Arena as “absolutely incredible” and said she was looking forward to playing there.

“I couldn’t wait to get out of here … thanks guys,” she said cheering.