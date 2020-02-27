[barty-sets-up-kvitova-semi-final-just-after-downing-muguruza-in-doha]



FILE Picture: Tennis – Australian Open up – Semi Final – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 30, 2020 – Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in action in the course of her match in opposition to Sofia Kenin of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) – Environment amount one particular Ash Barty eased into the semi-finals of the Qatar Open with a gritty 6-1 6-seven(4) 6-2 victory above Spanish 11th seed Garbine Muguruza on Thursday.

The Australian will meet up with two-situations Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the subsequent spherical.

Barty and Kvitova have met on 8 past instances and are tied on four wins apiece, although Barty has received her last 4 conferences with the Czech, such as in the quarter-finals of this year’s Australian Open up.

The Australian stormed out of the blocks in opposition to this year’s Australian Open up runner-up Muguruza, racing through the initial set in 25 minutes without experiencing a crack position, but the Spaniard sprang to life in the second set.

She broke Barty’s serve for the to start with time in the match but the Australian broke again to power a tiebreak, which the 26-calendar year-previous Muguruza controlled.

The Spaniard raced into a 5- direct in the tiebreak and quelled a Barty fightback from driving the baseline to mail the match to a selecting set.

Barty saved an early crack place in the 3rd and broke Muguruza’s provide for a 3-one direct. The pair exchanged service breaks and Muguruza, who made 30 unforced errors as opposed to Barty’s 18, identified herself serving to keep in the match when trailing five-2.

Barty rallied from 40-15 down to break her opponent for the sixth time, claiming the win as the Spaniard sent a forehand vast.

Kvitova defeat Tunisian Ons Jabeur seven-six(two) seven-6(four) earlier in the day.

The Czech, who was winner in Doha in 2018, was pushed tough by Jabeur, who performed with her thigh seriously strapped to shield an hurt hamstring.

Ninth seed Aryna Sabalenka defeat China’s Zheng Saisai 3-6 seven-6(2) six-3 and will satisfy unseeded Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova in the second semi-final.

Kuznetsova strike 39 winners en route to upsetting Swiss fourth seed Belinda Bencic 6-four six-four.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, enhancing by Pritha Sarkar)