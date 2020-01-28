Baru: Trans-Borneo motorway completed in 10 years Malaysia

Minister of Operations Baru Bian said construction of the Trans-Borneo highway connecting the interior of Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Kalimantan in Indonesia will be completed in the next 10 years. – Picture of Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, January 28 – Construction of the Trans-Borneo highway, which connects the interior of Sabah, Sarawak, Brunei and Kalimantan in Indonesia, will be completed in the next 10 years, said Minister of Operations Baru Bian.

He said the highway would be the third mega project in Borneo alongside Pan Borneo Highway and Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR).

“Budget 2020 has provided RM 600 million for the 40 kilometer highway, which will include a customs, immigration, quarantine and security complex in Serundong, Sabah.

“The tender for the project should be released in late August or later this year,” he told reporters at a Chinese New Year open house organized by Batu Lintang Assemblyman.

He said the proposed highway would connect Serundong, Simenggaris, Melinau, Kerayan and Long Bawan in Kalimantan before crossing Ba’Kelalan in Sarawak’s northern inner-city settlement.

“It would then connect to SSLR (Sabah-Sarawak Link Road) to Long Pasia in Sabah, where a new road to Sapulut would be built to bring travelers back to Kalabakan,” he said, adding that the ministry too the SSLR give project priority. – Bernama