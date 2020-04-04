Baruda Bank loans with personal loans and retail loans with 75 basic points are reduced to 7.25%

The bank said in a statement that Baruda Bank had reduced its loan interest rate with Barodo Repo by 75 basis points.



latest update: March 30, 2020, 1:44 PM IST

New Delhi: Baruda Bank said on Monday that interest rates on loans to retail, personal and retail firms had reduced small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) by 7.25 percent from March 28.

In a statement, Baruda Bank cut its loan interest rate with Baroda Repo Linked (BRLLR) by 75 basis points.

According to the report, the BRLLR linked to the RBI repayment rate has fallen from 5.15% to 4.40% with a decrease in the repayment rate of the Indian Reserve Bank.

The government lender says the BRLLR for all new floating rate loans for all personal loans and retail loans for all asset classes and floating rate loans to MSME will be 7.25 percent effective from March 28, 2020.

“Baruda Bank has immediately passed on interest rate changes announced by the Reserve Bank of India to its customers. We encourage customers to take advantage of the credit lines that have been opened and ensure that the bank is available at all times. To satisfy all credits, in the most convenient way, “said Vikramadita Singh Khochi, executive director of Baruda Bank.

In the continuation of the loan, for the interest rate of the existing loans, the interest rate is adjusted under the pressure of external criteria at monthly intervals related to BRLLR. There has been no change in the spread of the markup / base or strategic premium.

The State Bank of India and the Bank of India have also reduced lending rates for consumers, lowering the repayment rate of the Indian Reserve Bank from 5.15% to 4.40%.