Baseball coach, family also killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (always on site):

16:40

When the helicopter crashed with Kobe Bryant and his daughter, a baseball coach from Community College in Southern California, his wife and daughter were killed.

John Altobelli’s younger brother, Orange Coast College coach, confirmed the death when relatives, friends and players gathered on the school’s baseball field on Sunday afternoon. Flowers and baseball caps were put on the plate.

With a heavy heart we announce the death of John Altobelli, the head baseball coach of Orange Coast College. He was a coach, colleague, mentor and friend at OCC for 27 years.

Read our full explanation at https://t.co/ttTGWOZKnm pic.twitter.com/ch8ilLHHl4

– Orange Coast College (@orangecoast) January 26, 2020

Update: The Altobelli family has confirmed that Coach Altobelli’s wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were among the victims of the helicopter crash in which he died today. Our deepest condolences to the family. Our hearts are with you. https://t.co/KmH8CpoTtm

– Orange Coast College (@orangecoast) January 27, 2020

John Altobelli’s brother Tony is the school’s sports information director. He said his 56-year-old brother died together with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, who was about 13 years old and played on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter Gianna.

John Altobelli began his 28th season as a trainer at Community College in Costa Mesa, California. The team won a national championship last year and John Altobelli was named national coach of the year.

The Bryant helicopter crashed at 10 a.m. northwest of Los Angeles on Sunday. All nine people on board were killed.

15:45

The National Transportation Safety Board sends a team of 18 people to the helicopter accident site, where NBA icon Kobe Bryant and eight other people were killed.

NTSB member Jennifer Homendy said at a press conference that investigators will review the pilot’s history, maintenance records, and information about the owner and operator of the helicopter. According to Homendy, the investigators were unsure of how many people the plane was configured for.

The crashed helicopter was a twin-engine Sikorsky S-76.

3 pm.

Michael Jordan has responded to news of the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash. “I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me,” said Jordan.

Jordan was the most notable of the former and current NBA stars to express how shocked they were about the news. Jordan praised Bryant for his tough competition and called him “one of the game’s greatest”.

Bryant’s legacy is often compared to Jordan. Bryant won five NBA championships compared to six in Jordan.

14:45

Authorities say nine people died in the helicopter crash that left former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter dead.

Los Angeles County sheriff Alex Villanueva announced the updated death toll at a press conference on Sunday.

Initial reports showed that Bryant was among five people killed in the crash.

At the press conference, the authorities also described the fiery wrecks and scenes that were difficult to access after the 10am crash.

13:45

A source familiar with the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant says the 13-year-old daughter of the former NBA star was one of those killed on board.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity, as details of the crash had not been released to the public. The crash occurred about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Five people were killed in the crash, which is still under investigation.

12:35

The pre-Grammy Awards ceremony opened with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Interim Recording Academy, opened the ceremony in which dozens of Grammys are distributed before the main show.

“Since we are in his house, I ask you to join me in a moment of silence,” Mason said.

Artists who came to the exhibition responded to Bryant’s death and influence.

The blues artist and Grammys nominee Keb Mo called Bryant’s death “a big loss”.

“He’s just a great role model,” said Keb Mo.

British artist Labrinth said: “It was crazy news to hear this morning. It has been a part of my life for a very long time. … I could not believe it. “

12 o’clock

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. He was 41 years old. A person familiar with the situation informs the AP that Bryant was killed in a crash near Calabasas, California.

It was unclear whether other family members were in the helicopter.

Bryant was an 18-year-old NBA all-star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant retired in 2016 as the third leading scorer in NBA history and held that position until LeBron James overtook him on Saturday night.

