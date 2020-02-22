[Baseball Falls to Northwestern for Initial Reduction of 2020]

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina baseball staff took its initial loss of the period Friday night (Feb. 21) at Founders Park, slipping in 10 innings to Northwestern, five-2. The Wildcats plated four runs in the 10th for the profitable margain.

Carmen Mlodzinski took the ball for the Gamecocks and had a great outing, placing out six and making it possible for just 3 hits and a operate in seven innings of get the job done. He retired the to start with 14 batters he confronted and bought a 1- lead in the next on Dallas Beaver’s RBI double that scored George Callil . Northwestern tied the game at one in the seventh on an RBI single from Charlie Maxwell.

The Gamecocks went to extras for the initially time this time and Northwestern bought its initial two runners on by using walk. After a popout on a bunt, Evan Minarovic singled to rating a operate. After a strikeout, a bases-loaded wander and two operate Casey O’Laughlin one created it 5-one. Northwestern took advantage of 4 walks in that 10th inning.

Carolina set up a operate on Anthony Amicangelo’s RBI double in the base of the 10th, but a groundout finished the match.